ASRock Z490 Taichi Review: Mid-Range Pricing and Features, High-End Looks

Software

On the software side, ASRock includes programs for a variety of applications including RGB lighting control, overclocking and an App Shop designed to download and update your applications and drivers. ASRock doesn’t have a single program to house all of these applications, so you will have to download them separately. Below we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Shop, Polychrome Sync, A-Tune, and the Nahimic 3 audio program.

App Shop

Polychrome Sync

Nahimic 3

A-Tune

Firmware

To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing a majority of the BIOS screens.

ASRock’s BIOS is one of the more user-friendly and good looking UEFIs out of the major brands. Using a black background with white writing and sky-blue highlights, it’s easy to read due to the stark black and white characters. The Taichi’s gear/clockwork theme also finds its way in here. for a unique look matching the board.

At first boot, we’re greeted by the Easy Mode, a more information-based page than tweaking, though you can adjust some things (XMP profiles, canned fan settings, etc). Going into the Advanced Mode, we see several headings across the top. The BIOS is deep and includes a lot of functionality, with the most frequently used items easily accessible.

Test System and Comparison Products

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public, unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

For this review, we’ll be directly comparing the ASRock Z490 Taichi ($369.99) to the Gigabyte’s Z490 Aorus Master ($389.99) , MSI MEG Z490 Ace ($399.99) and the Asus ROG Maximus XII Hero ($399.99) . The charts now include all Z490 based motherboards we’ve reviewed for comparison.

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

