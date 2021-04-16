Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero Review: Premium Hardware, Premium Price

Firmware

Asus’s BIOS for Z590 looks the same as found on previous-generation Z490-based motherboards. Asus uses a red background with white writing on these ROG boards -- a theme we’re all familiar with. Asus starts off in “EZ” mode where it presents some high-level information along with a couple of adjustable options such as enabling XMP and Boot priority. Advanced Mode has a slew of BIOS options, many of which most users will not touch. Asus organized the BIOS well and many of the common functions are easily accessible without drilling deep into the pages. Overall, Asus offers a user-friendly BIOS with enough options to keep the most-advanced user busy.

Software

On the software side, Asus includes a couple of applications designed for varying functions. This includes RGB lighting control, system monitoring and overclocking, audio and more. Below we’ve captured a few screenshots of Ai Suite, the Armory Crate and Aura Creator.

Test System

As of March 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. On the hardware front, we’ve switched to all PCIe 4.0 components. We upgraded our video card to an Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming and the storage device to a 2TB Phison PS5-18-E18 M.2. Along with the hardware changes, we’ve also updated the games to F1 2020 and Far Cry: New Dawn. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted (typically during new platform launches). The hardware used is as follows:

CPU Intel i9-11900K Memory GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN) GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS) GPU Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070 CPU Cooler Corsair H150i PSU Corsair AX1200i Software Windows 10 64-bit 20H2 Graphics Driver NVIDIA Driver 461.40 Sound Integrated HD audio Network Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2508 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.17.7137 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings F1 2020 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry) Far Cry: New Dawn Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

