Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280RGB Cooler Review
The Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280RGB is not only a lengthy product name, but it also happens to be one handsome liquid cooler that performs quite admirably in a market dominated by smaller 240 AIOs. Its larger 280 (2x 140mm) radiator should favor a higher thermal load capacity for hotter CPUs, but even with the extra surface area it falls behind ultra-high-performing 240 and 360 AIOs. The Castle 280RGB therefore sits in a performance realm bookended by more popular cooling alternatives.
The Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280RGB adds significant visual zest to a PC build while turning in a middling, thermal load performance.
Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280 RGB
The Deepcool Gamer Storm Castle 280RGB (breath) supports most current generation CPUs by Intel and AMD, including the powerful Threadripper line. Beyond the usual brackets and mounting hardware, Deepcool includes a small syringe of thermal compound and a surprise bonus in the form of an adhesive-backed PWM distribution module to allow one-to-many 4-pin connection.
Specifications
|Thickness
1.125 inches / 28.58mm
|Width
5.8 inches / 147.3mm
|Depth
12.75 inches / 323.85mm
Pump Height
2.8 inches / 71.1mm
Speed Controller
BIOS
Cooling Fans
2x 140 x 25mm
|Connectors
(1) 3-pin
|Weight
85oz / 2410g
Intel Sockets
2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x
AMD Sockets
AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4
|Warranty
One year
The Castle 280RGB pump top boasts an RGB-lit logo with what can only be described as a recessed depth appearance when fully illuminated. The cone-shaped pump housing is relatively free of visual interference with only the pump PWM and power cables protruding from beneath the base and the twin, 90-degree swivel fittings aligned along the same side. The pair of tubing runs on the Castle 280RGB are somewhat short in length, but fully sleeved from end-to-end with a black, nylon braid.
The CPU cooling block face consists of a satin-smooth, milled copper plate, secured around its perimeter by machine screws. Four mounting holes around the solid ABS plastic base allow the Castle 280RGB to accept one of the included motherboard base plates.
Using 140mm fans on a 280mm radiator puts the Castle 280RGB in somewhat of a middle ground between 240 and 360 AIOs. Most radiators in this size are designed to look, feel and sometimes fit where a 240mm can be mounted, while 360mm radiators would be far too large to consider.
Deepcool provided alternative 120mm fan screw mounts for cases that might be wide enough to accommodate the Castle 280RGB’s 280mm but only have 120mm radiator support.
Since the 280 radiator is larger than your typical 240 AIO, accommodation within your destination chassis of choice should be planned carefully. The alternative mounting holes may help, but the shorter tubing length requires a bit more preparation to ensure proper placement without strain on the tubing fittings.
