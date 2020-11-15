Supermicro C9Z490-PGW Review: Server DNA Meets Gaming

Software

On the software front, Supermicro uses its SuperOBooster application, an all-in-one monitoring and adjustment tool designed for its motherboards. The software is easy to read and maneuver around and controls the CPU and memory, fans, voltage, and updating the BIOS. SuperOBooster does a good job of presenting system information as well as being simple to use.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Firmware

To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens.

The BIOS on these Supermicro boards do the job and have improved since they first came out. however, they aren’t as refined as the others. It feels like a server BIOS in that the look is fairly simple. In EZ Mode, you’re able to get an idea of where the system stands and change a couple of options. Using the Advanced mode, you’ll see headers across the top (Main, Overclocking, Advanced, H/W Monitor, Boot, Save & Exit and BIOS Update) with options listed below.

Although the BIOS works just fine, POST takes a lot longer than most consumer-facing motherboards. The way your selection is highlighted works differently so it takes a bit of getting used to. In essence, you have two things highlighted at once and have to hit enter to select the field to get it to move. Typically, the highlight follows the cursor without making a selection.

Image 1 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 14 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 15 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 16 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 17 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 18 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 19 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 20 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 24 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 25 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 26 of 26 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System

Our test system uses Windows 10 64-bit OS (1909) with all threat mitigations applied. The motherboard BIOS used is the latest non-beta available to the public, unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 10 Version 2.1.2177 64 Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office 3DMark Version 2.11.6866 64 Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets Cinebench R20 Version RBBENCHMARK271150 Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version SSE2_2019 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 1.2.2 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX) Corona 1.4 Version 1.4 Custom benchmark 7-Zip Version 19.00 Integrated benchmark Game Tests and Settings The Division 2 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080 Forza Horizon 4 Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard