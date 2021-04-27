Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V and 5V, satisfactory at 3.3V, and loose at 5VSB.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is long and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Despite the lack of an NTC thermistor, the inrush current is low.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage Current Comments

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.269A 1.984A 1.966A 0.991A 84.963 86.569% 0 <6.0 43.85°C 0.970 12.026V 5.040V 3.354V 5.049V 98.145 40.41°C 115.11V 2 11.578A 2.979A 2.955A 1.193A 170.042 90.463% 603 13.4 40.48°C 0.987 12.018V 5.035V 3.350V 5.029V 187.969 44.30°C 115.11V 3 18.224A 3.480A 3.453A 1.397A 255.057 91.733% 606 13.6 41.16°C 0.997 12.017V 5.030V 3.346V 5.011V 278.044 45.62°C 115.10V 4 24.884A 3.979A 3.948A 1.603A 340.088 91.556% 608 13.6 41.99°C 0.996 12.011V 5.028V 3.343V 4.992V 371.454 47.24°C 115.10V 5 31.202A 4.977A 4.942A 1.811A 425.027 91.040% 610 13.8 42.31°C 0.997 12.003V 5.024V 3.339V 4.972V 466.858 48.16°C 115.10V 6 37.489A 5.977A 5.939A 2.000A 509.470 90.375% 877 25.0 42.75°C 0.998 11.997V 5.020V 3.335V 4.952V 563.727 49.30°C 115.09V 7 43.856A 6.980A 6.935A 2.232A 594.915 89.598% 1079 32.1 43.56°C 0.998 11.989V 5.016V 3.332V 4.931V 663.979 50.82°C 115.09V 8 50.231A 7.985A 7.934A 2.445A 680.248 88.764% 1201 35.4 43.96°C 0.998 11.981V 5.012V 3.328V 4.910V 766.357 52.05°C 115.09V 9 57.006A 8.488A 8.424A 2.451A 765.179 87.934% 1496 41.0 44.84°C 0.998 11.975V 5.009V 3.325V 4.898V 870.170 53.71°C 115.08V 10 63.530A 8.995A 8.944A 3.088A 849.991 86.925% 1498 40.9 45.17°C 0.999 11.967V 5.005V 3.321V 4.859V 977.840 54.72°C 115.07V 11 70.651A 8.997A 8.951A 3.095A 934.772 85.807% 1498 40.9 46.69°C 0.999 11.961V 5.003V 3.318V 4.848V 1089.392 57.44°C 115.06V CL1 0.122A 14.004A 14.000A 0.000A 118.596 81.726% 617 14.5 41.88°C 0.980 12.018V 5.022V 3.343V 5.064V 145.114 48.25°C 115.13V CL2 70.843A 0.999A 1.000A 1.000A 861.651 87.494% 1496 41.0 45.60°C 0.999 11.975V 5.021V 3.331V 4.959V 984.809 55.04°C 115.07V

The PSU doesn't have a problem delivering full power, or even more, under high operating temperatures. Moreover, it delivers high PF readings even under low loads.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.240A 0.500A 0.501A 0.200A 20.150 58.903% 0 <6.0 0.892 12.039V 5.044V 3.358V 5.090V 34.209 115.12V 2 2.467A 0.991A 0.984A 0.394A 39.981 80.087% 0 <6.0 0.931 12.031V 5.042V 3.357V 5.079V 49.922 115.11V 3 3.705A 1.488A 1.473A 0.592A 60.011 84.523% 0 <6.0 0.959 12.029V 5.041V 3.355V 5.068V 71.000 115.11V 4 4.936A 1.984A 1.969A 0.791A 79.962 86.302% 0 <6.0 0.966 12.026V 5.039V 3.354V 5.057V 92.654 115.11V

Efficiency with 20W load is low, very low. With higher loads, efficiency exceeds the 80% mark.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.224A 0.250A 0.251A 0.052A 17.103 56.515% 0 <6.0 0.870 12.037V 5.043V 3.358V 5.096V 30.263 115.12V

As expected, the PSU doesn't deliver high efficiency with super-light loads.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency is high with normal loads but bottom low at light and super-light loads. On the other hand, PF readings are high with both 115V and 230V input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.510 74.561% 0.092 5.095V 0.684 115.11V 2 0.250A 1.273 77.527% 0.168 5.089V 1.642 115.11V 3 0.550A 2.793 78.588% 0.256 5.077V 3.554 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.060 78.927% 0.307 5.060V 6.411 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.561 78.834% 0.337 5.040V 9.591 115.12V 6 3.000A 14.941 77.435% 0.376 4.980V 19.295 115.12V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.039V 5.042V 3.357V 5.100V 4.606 0.388 115.1V Standby 0.070 0.009 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power could be lower, with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile could have more steps, especially at lower loads. This would offer a more linear fan speed increase.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU's passive operation doesn't last long, but at least the output noise remains low at up to 450W load. With higher than 650W loads, the fan's noise exceeds 35 dBA, and after 720W, you will be treated with over 40 dBA. This means that the fan speed profile could be more relaxed under normal operating temperatures.

