Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The overall performance is good but still not high enough to take the lead from the competition, including Thermaltake's GF1 line.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average noise output is high. The fan speed profile should be more relaxed.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Satisfactory average efficiency, but the GF1 850W performs even better here.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter is highly effective, delivering high PF readings at all load ranges.

