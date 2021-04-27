Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W Power Supply Review

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W has good performance, but an earlier model is a little better.

In addition to Thermaltake's GF1 ARGB PSU line, which Channel Well Technology made, Thermaltake also decided to include another similar line in its portfolio, the Toughpower GF2 ARGB. All GF2 units are based on a High Power platform and have similar specifications to the GF1 models, making us wonder why Thermaltake created internal competition. The only differences are the RGB side panels on the GF2 units and the PWM control of the fan since this High Power platform uses an MCU to adjust fan speed.

The 850W member of the GF2 ARGB is a little less performant than the similar-capacity GF1 ARGB model so, if they both available at the same price, the GF1 seems like the better buy. Besides the GF1 ARGB 850W, which with a little more tuning could be added in our best power supplies article, other strong opponents of the GF2 ARGB 850W are the Corsair RM850x (2021), the XPG Core Reactor 850, and the Seasonic GX-850.

The GF2 ARGB line consists of three models with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W. All units are fully modular, and their RGB lighting is compatible with the software provided for the mainboards of Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock. Besides the 18-LED fan, the PSUs' panels also feature RGB lighting, so you have to make sure that you will use these PSUs along with a chassis that doesn't hide them in a separate compartment.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Toughpower GF2 ARGB 850W will be our test subject. This PSU is strong enough to support a potent gaming station equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3080/90 or an AMD RX 6800/6900 XT graphics card, along with a high-end CPU which will allow the GPU to deliver its full performance without any issues. It has to prove, though, that it is a better choice than the CWT-made Toughpower GF1 ARGB 850W unit since its price is at the same levels.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications of Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB

Manufacturer (OEM) High Power Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 140mm Hydraulic Bearing Fan [TT-1425 (A1425S12S-2)] Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications of Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 70.9 3 Watts 120 850 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors for Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB

Modular Cables Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (660mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+160mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No SATA (510mm+160mm+160mm+160mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+160mm) 1 1 22AWG No ARGB Sync Cable (610mm+160mm) 1 2 26AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

There are plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS, six PCIe, twelve SATA, and four 4-pin Molex connectors. On top of that, all cables are long, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is adequate.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis of Thermaltake Toughpower GF2 ARGB

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) High Power PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CMD02X (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection - Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x HY GBU1506L (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA50R140CP (500V, 15A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.14Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (400V, 470uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK) & 1x Rubycon (400V, 390uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R180P7S (600V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.18Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE3PCS01G Resonant Controller Champion CM6901X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC027N04LS (40V, 88A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.7mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 3x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH)

Polymer: 15x FPCAP, 2x NIC Supervisor IC WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Thermaltake TT-1425 A1425S12S-2 (140mm, 12V, 0.70A, Hydraulic Bearing Fan) Fan Controller STC STC15W401AS 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x PFC P10V45SP SBR (45V, 10A), UTC 2N70L FET (700V, 2A, 6.3Ohm) Standby PWM Controller SI8016HSP8 -12V - Rectifier 1x KEC KIA7912PI (-12V, 1A)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a High Power platform, and the design looks good. The heat sinks are small, but this is an efficient PSU, so there won't be any issues there, although larger heat sinks could allow for a more relaxed fan speed profile, hence for lower noise output.

On the primary side, we meet a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter. On the secondary side, a synchronous rectification scheme is used for 12V, and a pair of DC-DC converters regulate the minor rails.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary components, including a Champion CMD02X discharge IC, which provides a small efficiency boost.

We didn't find an NTC thermistor. Nonetheless, the PSU has low inrush currents, so there is inrush current suppression through another circuit, which the APFC controller controls.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers is installed on a dedicated heat sink, which is pretty small. Still, these rectifiers can easily handle the PSU's full power even with low voltage input.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single CREE C3D08060A boost diode. The bulk caps are provided by Rubycon and have enough capacity to provide a longer than 17ms hold-up time. The APFC controller is an ICE3PCS01G IC.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Two Infineon IPA60R180P7S installed into a half-bridge topology are the primary switching FETs. The LLC resonant controller is a Champion CM6901X IC.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Six Infineon BSC027N04LS FETs regulate the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps are provided by Chemi-Con and Rubycon and are of good quality. A large number of polymer caps is also used for ripple filtering purposes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Supervisor ICs Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is a WT7527RA, and right beside it, we find an STC STC15W401AS MCU, used to control the cooling fan's speed.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) RGB Board Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is the RGB controller's board.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB circuit Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB circuit uses a UTC 2N70L FET on its primary side and a PFC P10V45SP SBR on its secondary side.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The -12V rail is regulated through a KEC KIA7912PI regulator IC.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Several polymer caps are installed on the modular board, forming a secondary ripple filtering layer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is satisfactory.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is quite strong, and it uses a hydraulic dynamic bearing so that it will last for long.

