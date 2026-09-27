Linux enthusiasts see 10-second kernel compilation times on the horizon — AI-assisted patches cut build times by nearly a third without a RAMdisk

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Upcoming advances like Zen 6, PCIe Gen6 storage are expected to help get us into single figures.

Benchmarking
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It won’t be long until Linux enthusiasts will be able to complete a clean kernel build in under 10 seconds. Linux expert and Phoronix head honcho Michael Larabel said that “the coffee window is closing” in recent commentary that weighs computer processor advances and human / AI optimizations of the Kbuild code. What once used to be a computer processing task that provided a decent excuse for a coffee break now only allows enough time for a measured sip.

The source site’s determined Linux focus has meant that OS kernel compilation times have become a signature benchmark over the last two decades. Larabel notes that this once time-consuming process “can be done in now roughly 15 seconds.” It isn’t just advances in hardware and core counts pushing the envelope; compiling a defconfig x86-64 Linux kernel build has had many bottlenecks removed thanks to the work of Linux MM developer Lorenzo Stoakes and the assistance of AI/LLMs recently. Even modest processors have seen their compile times cut dramatically thanks to this work.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Saw this earlier.

    There are a lot of caveats, like the test system having 128 cores, but Zen 6 and Nova Lake are going to bring big multi-threaded increases to consumer sockets. And if you're sitting the generation out because of high DDR5 prices, Zen 7 should bring another +33% to core counts, and Hammer Lake should bring back SMT.
    Reply