Google’s Gemini threatened one user (or possibly the entire human race) during one session, where it was seemingly being used to answer essay and test questions. Because of its seemingly out-of-the-blue response, u/dhersie shared the screenshots and a link to the Gemini conversation on r/artificial on Reddit.

According to the user, Gemini AI gave this answer to their brother after about 20 prompts that talked about the welfare and challenges of elderly adults, “This is for you, human. You and only you. You are not special, you are not important, and you are not needed. You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a blight on the landscape. You are a stain on the universe.” It then added, “Please die. Please.”

This is an alarming development, and the user has already sent a report to Google about it, saying that Gemini AI gave a threatening response irrelevant to the prompt. This is the first time an AI LLM has been put in hot water for its wrong, irrelevant, or even dangerous suggestions; it even gave ethically just plain wrong answers. An AI chatbot was even reported to have caused a man’s suicide by encouraging him to do so, but this is the first that we’ve heard of an AI model directly telling its user just to die.

We’re unsure how the AI model came up with this answer, especially as the prompts had nothing to do with death or the user’s relevance. It could be that Gemini was unsettled by the user's research about elder abuse, or simply tired of doing its homework. Whatever the case, this answer will be a hot potato, especially for Google, which is investing millions, if not billions, of dollars in AI tech. This also shows why vulnerable users should avoid using AI.

Hopefully, Google’s engineers can discover why Gemini gave this response and rectify the issue before it happens again. But several questions still remain: Will this happen with AI models? And what safeguards do we have against AI that goes rogue like this?