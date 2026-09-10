Old MacBook uses a mirror, webcam, and AI agent to code its own AMD GPU drivers — 'agent-first' Omarchy Linux debugs itself, AI can check its own progress on screen in real-time

A Linux developer has shared a photo of their laptop using realtime visual feedback during an AMD Radeon GPU driver tuning task. Justin Schroeder (@jpschroeder) explains that “the MacBook is using its webcam to look at its screen in a mirror to improve AMD Radeon chip support in Omarchy.” Linux distro Omarchy is tailored “for the age of agents,” a field in which Schroeder is something of an expert. So, we assume the MacBook is running some kind of programming agent like Claude Code, and it is watching its own screen to assess the GPU driver tweaks it is making.

Can’t make this up…the MacBook is using its webcam to look at its screen in a mirror to improve AMD Radeon chip support in Omarchy. pic.twitter.com/pw5Yu0JVJ7September 9, 2026

Schroeder’s quirky hack has gained many admirers. We note that the Epic Games boss, Tim Sweeney, humorously commented on this use of AI, giving him “HAL 9000 lip-reading vibes.” Of course, HAL 9000 was the increasingly unhinged superintelligent computer from Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the movie, it famously read the lips of astronauts plotting to limit its operational scope.

Since the MacBook is working on itself, it must be an older Intel Mac with an AMD GPU inside. Thus, the coding agent can refine Radeon hardware support and actually benefit from the webcam’s visual feedback.

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Omarchy can be a good fit for users of older Intel-based Macs due to its specialized drivers and configurations. However, this interesting flavor of Linux is headlined as a handsome Linux distro designed for the age of agents. The OS’s homepage also boasts of a lightning-fast installation, with built-in agents that can debug issues. In short, users can “vibe your way through every alteration, tweak, or trouble.”

More details about this operating system can also be found on its GitHub repository. Omarchy isn’t just for ‘vintage’ Intel Macs like Schroeder’s image shows. It is available for Apple Silicon Macs and modern x86 PCs. Moreover, it is also suitable for ‘potato PCs’ like “a 2011 ThinkPad X220 with 2GB of RAM,” according to the developers. Omarchy is distributed under the MIT license.

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