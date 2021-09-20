Trending

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Continues to get Cheaper

The Logitech G Pro Wireless continues to drop in price!

Just last month, we wrote about the G Pro wireless being $38 off, but clearly, Logitech wasn’t done in discounting one of the best gaming mice you can buy today!

At Amazon, the Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is now just $89.99 — a big $40 saving.

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse: was $129.99, now $89.99 at Amazon
The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse has a premium, sturdy build while remaining super light. Alongside this, the unique Hero sensor sports 16,000 DPI tracking (upgradeable to 25,600 with software), 8 programmable buttons and a speedy 1ms response rate.View Deal

How good is the G Pro wireless? Well, the fact it’s taken one of the top spots on our best wireless mouse should give you a hint. 

From the ambidextrous design and rapid response time, to the premium, lightweight construction and rechargeable battery with 48 hours of life, this is a stylish option for any home gaming setup.

When it came to testing it at the list price, our only complaint was its expensive cost. But with this 31% price cut, that problem has been solved. If you’re a gaming enthusiast looking for a wireless option, this is a great choice.

