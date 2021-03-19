Stress Testing Just Became a Lot Easier for AMD Graphics Cards

AMD's latest Radeon driver update, Adrenalin version 21.3.1, adds several new features to team red's graphics cards, but the biggest update is a new stress testing utility that allows you to check the stability of your overclocked AMD graphics card right from the Adrenalin software.

When you install the 21.3.1 driver, the new stress test option should be available to you called "Performance Tuning Stress Test." According to AMD, Adrenaline has also been updated to help novice overclockers with newer temperature gauges and easier-to-understand performance readouts, PC Gamer reported. AMD also said it added more indicators to show where performance is being limited on your best graphics card.

We aren't sure how much better this stress test is compared to stress testing your graphics card in popular games and applications like 3DMark, Superposition and your favorite graphically demanding video game. But it is nice that you can now stress test right from the Adrenaline software without using any other software to see if your GPU overclock is stable or not.

AMD didn't say if this new stress test was limited to newer Radeon GPUs, so we assume that this new stress testing utility will work on any Radeon GPU that supports the 21.3.1 driver.

A few more highlights from 21.3.1 include added support for Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two, as well as major updates to Radeon Boost and Radeon Anti-Lag with both technologies now supporting the DirectX 12 API. Plus, there are a few more updates to Vulkan support.

Here's the full list of issues the driver fixes, as per AMD: