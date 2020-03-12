AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 CPU Promotion, $25 to $50 Off, Free Xbox Game Pass

It seems there's a new sale on AMD's Ryzen processors every day, but these discounts usually come from retailers that accept a lower profit margin to boost sales, meaning the price cuts aren't official recommendations from AMD. That changes today via an official AMD promotion that lasts through the month of March at Newegg and Amazon.

AMD tells us that it will trim pricing on some of its most popular SKUs, spanning from the always-impressive Ryzen 5 3600 to the powerful Ryzen 9 3900X, with discounts ranging from $25 to $50 off the recommended pricing. AMD also sweetens the deal with three months of the Xbox Game Pass with the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 7 3700X (while supplies last).

These price trimmings apply to AMD's recommended pricing, but because the chips already sell below those guidelines, the new deals create incredibly enticing price points. For instance, you can pick up a Ryzen 9 3900X for a mere $418.95 at Amazon, or the Ryzen 5 3600X for $200, both of which are well below the price cuts listed below.

Ryzen 9 3900X –$449 ($50 off SEP) or lower Amazon | Newegg

or lower Amazon | Newegg Ryzen 7 3800X – $359 ($40 off SEP) or lower Amazon | Newegg

or lower Amazon | Newegg Ryzen 7 3700X – $304 ($25 off SEP) or lower Amazon | Newegg

or lower Amazon | Newegg Ryzen 5 3600X – $224 ($25 off SEP) or lower Amazon | Newegg

or lower Amazon | Newegg Ryzen 5 3600 – $174 ($25 off SEP) or lower Amazon | Newegg

For select models, AMD also throws in a free three-month subscription to its Xbox Game Pass that gives you free access to over 100 PC games on Windows 10.

The promotion runs through the end of March.