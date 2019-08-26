Trending

AMD Ryzen 3700X and 3900X Shortages Still Persist Almost Two Months After Launch

(Image credit: AMD)

It was to be expected that the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X would be in high demand; the former is $70 cheaper than the 3800X for about the same performance, and the latter is the world's first mainstream 12-core CPU that also happens to be AMD's best gaming CPU (though not by a massive margin). What is unexpected is the ongoing shortage with the 3700X and 3900X that has not entirely gone away since July 7th. These new CPUs have only been available in small quantities since launch and have been selling out almost immediately, leading to price gouging on eBay.

The shortage is so bad that third parties are selling the 3700X and 3900X at inflated prices. The 3700X is being sold for almost as much as a Ryzen 7 3800X at retailers like Amazon and eBay while the 3900X has been going for as much as $750 (the MSRP of next month's Ryzen 9 3950X which has 16 cores) on Amazon, with most sellers on Amazon and eBay pricing it around $600. Today, you can find 3700Xs at most retailers, but on Amazon they are only up for preorder and will only arrive at the end of August at the earliest.

Other Ryzen SKUs, however, seem to have escaped these supply issues, most notably the 3800X, which is basically the same as the 3700X but binned a little better and $70 more. Perhaps AMD has intentionally constrained the supply of the 3700X to encourage impatient people to just buy the 3800X. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 3600 doesn't seem to have ever gone out of stock (which would force buyers to choose the 3600X), so perhaps AMD's supply issues are entirely down to unprecedented demand.

Sadly, there doesn't really seem to be an obvious solution for AMD or buyers other than just waiting or buying what's available right now (whether it's at MSRP or not). It's not easy for AMD to just increase production on these CPUs, which have a unique supply chain and require a 12nm IO chiplet from GlobalFoundries and one or two 7nm core chiplets from TSMC. AMD also uses the 7nm core chiplets for its EPYC Rome data center processors that offer up to 64 cores, which could be a factor as the company ramps up its data center lineup.

There's also the matter of the 3900X and 3950X requiring two compute chiplets, unlike the 3800X and below which require just one. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when we will see widespread availability of the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X.

  • NightHawkRMX 26 August 2019 22:18
    3700x aren't out of stock too much.

    In stock for $328 from outlet PC.
    https://www.outletpc.com/pp9132.html?utm_source=pp9132&utm_medium=shopping%2Bengine&utm_campaign=pcpartpicker&utm_content=AMD%2B-%2BCPUs%20%28Processors%29%20%3E%20AMD%20AM4%2B&sscid=81k3_n321a
    $330 in stock at best buy
    https://www.bestbuy.com/site/amd-ryzen-7-3700x-octa-core-3-6-ghz-desktop-processor/6356277.p?skuId=6356277&cmp=RMX&irclickid=01hVSFTthxyJWe60TbWK8Xs3UklXJM09RXDUX40&irgwc=1&ref=198&loc=79301&acampID=633495
    In stock for $340 at superbiz
    https://www.superbiiz.com/detail.php?name=RZ-3700XBX&c=CJ&cjevent=c72aea67c84f11e98021002f0a24060c
    In stock for $329 at newegg
    https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-3700x/p/N82E16819113567?Item=N82E16819113567&nm_mc=AFC-RAN-COM&cm_mmc=AFC-RAN-COM&utm_medium=affiliates&utm_source=afc-PCPartPicker&AFFID=2558510&AFFNAME=PCPartPicker&ACRID=1&ASID=https%3a%2f%2fpcpartpicker.com%2fproduct%2fQKJtt6%2famd-ryzen-7-3700x-36-ghz-8-core-processor-100-100000071box&ranMID=44583&ranEAID=2558510&ranSiteID=8BacdVP0GFs-k_mazQfit9pTd832rc0NTQ

    3900x shortages are real tho.
    Reply
  • kwhat4 27 August 2019 00:03
    First, thank you for posting some news about this. I am in the USA and I have been trying to buy a 3900x since the July 7th launch. This has gone far beyond "high demand" at this point and I am concerned that their are production / supply chain issues on AMD's side they are trying to keep quite. We are almost at September already and you may as well just buy the 3950x whenever that is available, if ever. If this isn't a paper launch, I am not sure what is. Please keep holding AMD accountable for this delay. An explanation to all those that pre-ordered a CPU is in order.
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 27 August 2019 00:15
    There's no shortage of 3700x. That's completely false, and no, AMD is not artificially constraining supply. The 3900x however is mostly going to those who preorder. It's not available otherwise except the first week I snagged one.
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99 27 August 2019 00:38
    At least one of the retailers down here seems to have a good stock of 3700X. What is in fact lowstock is the motherboard I ended up choosing, an Aorus X570 Elite.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 27 August 2019 01:10
    Some places do seem to be low on 3700x stock, but there are still some around.
    Reply
  • valeman2012 27 August 2019 01:35
    remixislandmusic said:
    Some places do seem to be low on 3700x stock, but there are still some around.
    Actually these are the popular cpu mostly Ryzen 7 3700X and 3900X are out of stock...but they decided leave it "In stock" on their website until you buy it will tell you something it being back ordered...basically meaning it will take longer to come
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 27 August 2019 01:41
    Theres actually 3700x in stock at my local best buy.
    Reply
  • TCA_ChinChin 27 August 2019 04:52
    Honestly it is a shame for AMD and all those who want the 3900x. However, I'm pretty sure the 3700x isn't really having a shortage. The 3900x for sure though.
    Reply
  • keith12 27 August 2019 08:41
    'it remains unclear when we will see widespread availability of the Ryzen 7 7300X'

    Ill happily take a Ryzen 7 7300x when it's available. Sounds like a beast :tearsofjoy:
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 27 August 2019 11:23
    I went ahead and bought a 3700X right after they were released and am very happy with my purchase. I had considered buying the 3900X, but since I mainly game with my PC, there just wasn't a need to buy it. I'm glad I saved that extra $170 as I eventually ended up buying the G.Skill Z Neo DDR4 3600Mhz CL14 kit ;-)

    For those worrying about the availability of the 3900X, have patience. When the 3950X is released later in September, there will be a surge of 3900X CPUs for sale since they will come from bins of CPUs that have one or more bad cores that make them fall short of the necessary 16 cores to be binned as a 3950X.
    Reply