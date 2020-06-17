AMD Ryzen 4000: More Desktop APUs Come Out of Hiding

(Image credit: AMD)

It's only a matter of time before AMD launches the its Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) APUs for the desktop. With the latest benchmarks spotted online, it seems the chipmaker is cooking up some 7nm APUs for the commercial market as well.

We've already gotten a possible sneak peek of Ryzen 4000 APU performance via the Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G.

However, the latest 3DMark submissions (via @_rogame) revealed three new Ryzen Pro 4000-series SKUs that weren't that weren't previously known.

It's uncertain if the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processors will be available to the general public. Given their model names, the trio of Zen 2 APUs could be OEM-exclusive parts. Like always, take the submissions with a pinch of salt, since AMD hasn't officially detailed its Renoir lineup.

AMD Ryzen Pro 4000-Series Specifications*

Model Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L2 / L3 Cache (MB) Compute Units Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 8 / 16 3.70 / 4.45 4 / 8 8 2,100 65 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G 8 / 16 3.60 / 4.45 4 / 8 8 2,100 65 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 6 / 12 3.70 / 4.30 4 / 8 7 1,900 65 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G 6 / 12 3.70 / 4.30 3 / 8 7 1,900 65 AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 4 / 8 3.80 / 4.10 2 / 4 6 1,700 65 AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G 4 / 8 3.80 / 4.10 2 / 4 6 1,700 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

If these specs are accurate, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G will cement itself as the flagship APU for the Ryzen Pro 4000 lineup. The eight-core, 16-thread chip surfaced with a 100 MHz higher base clock in comparison to the Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G. The graphics configuration seemingly remains unmodified.

At first glance, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G appear to be a replica of the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. The clock speeds fall in line with leaked Renoir specs and information on Ryzen 4000 shared via Biostar listings.

For the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, we're looking at a six-core, 12-thread setup with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G should leverage four CPU cores and eight threads that run with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.1 GHz boost clock.

Image 1 of 3 Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 2 of 3 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter) Image 3 of 3 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G (Image credit: _rogame/Twitter)

Renoir should finally bring parity with AMD's other processor offerings to the APU line. The Zen 2 processors will come from the same TSMC 7nm FinFET furnace and usher designs with double the cores in comparison to last generation's Ryzen 3000-series (Picasso) parts.

While Renoir's specifications are seemingly exposed, there is still a bit of mystery surrounding the desktop APUs' launch.

Many speculated dates have been thrown around over the last couple of months, including some pointing to a July launch. However, AMD hasn't provided any evidence that confirms or disproves this.