AMD Threadripper 1920X Hits All-Time Low $199.99

(Image credit: Newegg)

If you need a CPU with an abundant number of cores, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X may be the perfect fit. The 12-core chip, which usually sells for over $350, can be yours today for just $199. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this CPU.

Part of AMD's first-generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup, the Threadripper 1920X boasts 12 cores, 24 threads and up to 32MB of L3 cache. The processor has a 3.5 GHz base clock and a boost clock that hits the 4 GHz. It comes with a completely unlocked multiplier, so you can overclock the core-heavy monster to gain even more performance.

With a discounted price of $199, the Threadripper 1920X is currently the cheapest 12-core chip in AMD's arsenal and on the market.

AMD Threadripper 1920X vs. Threadripper 2920X vs. Ryzen 9 3900X

Model Cores /Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe Unlocked Multiplier DRAM TDP Price (at time of writing) Price Per Core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 64 PCIe 4.0 x 24 Yes Dual DDR4-3200 105W $499 $41.58 AMD Threadripper 2920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.3 32 PCIe 3.0 x 64 Yes Quad DDR4-2933 180W $377.43 $31.45 AMD Threadripper 1920X 12 / 24 3.5 / 4.0 32 PCIe 3.0 x 64 Yes Quad DDR4-2667 180W $199 $16.58

As you would expect from a HEDT (high-end desktop) processor, the Threadripper 1920X supports quad-channel memory and memory speeds up to 2,667 MHz. When paired with the right X399-based motherboard, the Threadripper 1920X can support up to 256GB of memory, so you can open tabs to your heart's content and still have plenty of memory leftover.

In regards to PCIe connectivity, the Threadripper 1920X supports to 64 PCIe 3.0 lanes. You can run multiple graphics cards configurations, PCIe storage arrays and a good number of PCIe-based expansion cards without worry.

Should You Buy This CPU?

We highly recommend you check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X review before opening your wallet.

You can also review our CPU buying guide for help. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.

