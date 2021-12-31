AMD's Zen 3 Rembrandt APU Pictured, Specs Allegedly Exposed

A few days are left before AMD reportedly unveils its codenamed Rembrandt accelerated processing unit (APU) for notebooks, but many details about the chip have already leaked. The first pictures of AMD's Rembrandt indicate that it will be one of AMD's biggest APUs in recent years due to its performance-oriented design. Also, the family could include as many as 24 models, such as standard 28W parts, Pro parts, and 45W SKUs for high-performance laptops.

The new Ryzen 6000-series 'Rembrandt' APU may pack up to eight Zen 3 cores coupled with 16MB of L3 cache. On the graphics end, the RDNA2-based GPU reportedly wields 768 stream processors/12 compute engines (or six workgroup processors, or WGPs, as some sources put it). In addition, Rembrandt could also arrive with new media/video and display engines and four 32-bit DDR5/LPDDR5 memory interfaces. Essentially, with Rembrandt, AMD rather radically enhances the performance of its APUs, both employing architectural improvements and increasing the number of execution units.

Rembrandt APU (Image credit: ExecutableFix/@ExecuFix)

Rembrandt's other improvements include two USB 4 ports (40 Gbps, 128b/132b encoding, DisplayPort 1.4a), 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes (8+4+4+4), an audio co-processor, and two 10GbE MACs, according to a block diagram published by ExecutableFix. However, the hardware leaker admitted that it is not complete, so expect more details to come.

The large Zen 3 cores, the larger GPU, and improvements to interfaces made the Rembrandt a rather large chip, although TSMC's N6 node enabled AMD to optimize its die size a bit. At around 206 mm2 ~ 208 mm2 (according to Andreas Schilling and Patrick Schur), the Rembrandt is by far the largest APU among AMD's 7nm APUs (the Renoir is 156 mm2 and the Cezanne is 180 mm2). VideoCardz today published a picture of AMD's Rembrandt development board, and the APU indeed looks big.

Rembrandt APU (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Rembrandt will support both DDR5 and LPDDR5 types of memory that have many differences on logical and electrical levels. DDR5-supporting models will come in an FP7 package, and LPDDR5-supporting SKUs will use an FP7r2 form-factor. Both will have the exact dimensions as AMD's current FP6 package — 25×35 mm. Since there are two types of packages, there will be two sets of SKUs supporting different types of memory, but presumably having similar general specifications.

Rembrandt APU (Image credit: ExecutableFix/@ExecuFix)

One of the biggest intrigues about AMD's Ryzen 6000-series 'Rembrandt' family of APUs is its availability timeframe. Rumors claim that AMD may formally introduce the new APUs next week at CES, but it is entirely unclear when actual PCs based on the new processors will be available.

All the information here comes from unofficial sources, so it should be considered preliminary (and probably containing some inaccuracies) and taken with a grain of salt. Logically, AMD will not comment on a product that it reportedly plans to reveal next week.