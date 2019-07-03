Apple May Be Releasing New Low-End MacBook Pro Model

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the market to spend some serious cash on a MacBook Pro, you're likely already well aware that even the "cheap" model from Apple will still set you back a pretty penny. If you have your eye on it, it looks like Apple may be releasing a new version in the near future.

According to new FCC filings zeroed in on by several tech publications, a laptop with the model number A2159 is on the way. This model appears to correspond to a filing Apple previously made with the Eurasian Economic Commission Database and could have a 13-inch display. It's also rated with the same dimensions and power as the 13-inch MacBook Pro currently on the market. The filings have since become unavailable after initially making their way online, but as Metallica once said, the memory remains – and we're here to figure out what they mean.

From the look of things, Apple is likely preparing to announce a refreshed version of the base model, with few changes to the design or specs. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar or Touch ID capabilities is already $1,249 for the cheapest model you can get, which comes with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage.

With rumors buzzing that Apple could be introducing a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in the near future, it's likely the rest of the MacBook family could see updates as well. Remember, macOS Catalina is slated to debut this fall, and it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that Apple makes a big push alongside Catalina for folks to pick up a new laptop for school or the impending holiday season.

In terms of pricing or anything like that, it's too soon to tell what any sort of new budget option MacBook Pro might cost, but it will likely hover around the same price point as the current model. If you're thinking of going ahead and pulling the trigger on the current budget version, however, it's not a bad idea if you simply have to have one now. As the owner of a model with the Touch Bar, I can confidently say you're missing out on exactly nothing in that regard – just some potential headaches.

