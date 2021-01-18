Asus Reveals Compact Dual Fan GeForce RTX 3060

Asus Vietnam (via momomo_us) has shared renders and the specifications for the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition (DUAL-RTX3060-O12G) on its official Facebook page. The compact, Ampere-based graphics card will surely attract a lot of attention from SFF lovers.

The Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition is armed with 3,584 CUDA cores, 112 Tensor cores and 28 RT cores. The graphics card's 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is clocked at 15 Gbps, sits comfortably on a 192-bit memory interface. This setup is enough to allow the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition to deliver a maximum theoretical memory bandwidth that tops out at 360 GBps. Asus Vietnam didn't reveal the graphics card's clock speeds though.

Similar to other modern day Asus offerings, the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition features the MaxContact heat spreader that Asus claims is up to 10 times flatter to improve heat dissipation. On this particular model, a total of five heatpipes transfer the heat to the heatsink. Subsequently, a pair of Asus' Axial-tech cooling fans take care of getting rid of the heat.

Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition (Image credit: Asus)

The exact dimensions for the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition are unknown for the moment, but the graphics card adheres to a dual-slot design. The shroud does resemble the one that Asus utilizes on its TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 16-series so it's plausible that the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition may find itself measuring between 20.4cm and 20.6cm. The shroud on the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition, however, does have more flair and flaunts a discrete RGB strip.

Asus' potrayal of the GeForce RTX 3060 also lands with one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs for video outputs. The Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition is more than happy with just one 8-pin PCIe power connector.

As we already know from Nvidia's announcement, the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB officially drops next month. In fact, several Vietnamese retailers have already listed the Dual GeForce RTX 3060 OC Edition, but there is no indication on pricing yet.