be quiet! Teases New AIO With Double-Decoupled Pump

Introducing a new all-in-one liquid cooler in the US isn't easy if you're not using Asetek's designs, but be quiet! has come up with a creative solution to circumvent their patents. The German company's latest AIO is called the Pure Loop, which comes with a double-decoupled pump. Could this be a future addition to our Best CPU Coolers guide?

The double-decoupled pump is essentially one that is placed along the fluid lines, and be quiet! says that this design is to ensure quiet operation and minimal vibration.

(Image credit: be quiet!)

be quiet! is equipping the Pure Loops with CPU blocks that come with nickel plating, a 27 mm thick radiator, and white LED lighting on the block. Even though most AIO's last long enough nowadays to not warrant early replacement, be quiet! built a refill port into the Pure Loops and ships it with a small bottle of coolant, so that you can refill it or top it off after running for 5 years to get a bit more life out of it, rather than retiring it to the landfill.

The Pure Loop will come in 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm variants, with pricing ranging from $85 to $120.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: be quiet!) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: be quiet!) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: be quiet!)

In the same briefing, be quiet! also informed us that it is coming out with a white version of the Shadow Rock 3 cooler, and it is updating the Silent Base 801 to the 802, which will come with extra front and top mesh covers so that you can pick between silence or performance.

The Pure Loop and white Shadow Rock 3 will be available in October, with the updated Silent Base chassis landing towards the end of November.