Biostar Prepares For Ryzen With New AM4 Motherboards (Updated)

Biostar announced five new motherboards today that will compose the heart of the company’s AM4 motherboard lineup for upcoming Ryzen CPUs.

Biostar’s AM4 flagship is the Biostar Racing X370GT7, which is designed to be the best board for overclocking in Biostar’s AM4 product lineup. The board comes equipped with two large heatsinks that are connected by a liquid-filled heatpipe that’s over the VRMs. It also supports two BIOS chips to guard against mistakes while overclocking that would otherwise leave the system inoperable.

The Biostar Racing X370GT7 also features superior audio compared to the other boards announced today. Although all of these new boards feature EMI shielding and use quality audio capacitors, only the X370GT7 features a relatively high-end Realtek ALC1220 audio codec.

To give its new AMD boards a touch of color and some extra customization options, Biostar equipped all of them with two 5050 LED headers. All of these boards are also compatible with the company’s Vivid LED DJ technology, which allows you to alter the color and lighting effects of LEDs integrated on the motherboard and attached to the aforementioned headers.

Biostar also implemented USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and M.2 Key M slots across the entire new product lineup. The company also used Realtek’s RTL8118AS on all of these boards, along with Realtek’s Dragon LAN software. This software functions similarly to Killer’s software suite and optimizes network traffic to give your games as much bandwidth as possible.

When the Biostar Racing X370GT7 is released, it will be bundled with a Biostar M200 M.2 240GB SSD that will come pre-installed on the board. This bundle will also include a free copy of World of Tanks. There is no word on pricing for any of these motherboards at this time, however, nor do we have release date information.

Biostar AM4 Racing Series Motherboards
ModelRacing X370GT7Racing X370GT5Racing X370GT3Racing B350GT5Racing B350GT3
ChipsetAMD X370AMD X370AMD X370AMD B350AMD B350
Form FactorATXATXMicro-ATXATXMicro-ATX
RAM SupportDual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHzDual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHzDual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHzDual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHzDual-Channel DDR4 Up To 2,667MHz
AudioRealtek ALC1220Realtek ALC892Realtek ALC887Realtek ALC892Realtek ALC887
Storage6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M6 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M4 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M4 x SATA-III1 x M.2 Key M
NetworkingRealtek RTL8118AS Dragon LANRealtek RTL8118AS Dragon LANRealtek RTL8118AS Dragon LANRealtek RTL8118AS Dragon LANRealtek RTL8118AS Dragon LAN
USBUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C PortUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Port4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers2 x USB 2.0 HeadersUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C PortUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Port4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers2 x USB 2.0 Headers2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Ports4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Ports2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Headers2 x USB 2.0 HeadersUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C PortUSB 3.1 Gen 2 Port4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Header2 x USB 2.0 Headers2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Ports4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsUSB 3.1 Gen 1 Header2 x USB 2.0 Headers
Video SupportHDMI 2.0DVI-DDisplayPortHDMIDVI-DHDMIDVI-DHDMIDVI-DHDMIDVI-D
Release Date3/2/20173/2/2017N/A3/2/2017N/A
Pricing (Newegg)$209.99$149.99N/A$129.99N/A

Update, 2/22/17, 9:00am PT: We were informed that only the Biostar Racing X370GT7 features HDMI 2.0. Biostar has updated the product pages for these motherboards to reflect that new detail.

Update, 2/22/17, 5:00pm PT: Three of the motherboards above are now available from pre-order from Newegg. The available pricing and release information has been added to the chart above.

  • 17 February 2017 20:55
    Why do these have video support? Aren't all initial Ryzen chips GPU-less?
  • Robert Cook 17 February 2017 21:05
    @Andy Chow.

    All of Ryzen will be on AM4 which means that you could throw a raven ridge APU in there as well. I think that is a nice move, as you can now buy an APU and still upgrade latter without needing a new motherboard. (although if IPC is up as much as they claim you could just get a new GPU)
  • SSD_ DAVE 17 February 2017 21:56
    Those pins though...
  • SSD_ DAVE 17 February 2017 21:57
    Those pins though on that socket
  • warmon6 17 February 2017 22:16
    @SSD_ Dave

    Err the pins are on the cpu. They're just holes on the socket.
  • ajac09 18 February 2017 02:01
    Dont like Biostar really waiting on some gigabit ones.
  • ajac09 18 February 2017 02:01
    19312352 said:
    Why do these have video support? Aren't all initial Ryzen chips GPU-less?

    Because of the future APU ryzens.

  • panathas 18 February 2017 02:35
    If it is indeed a flagship board, why does it have only one M.2 SSD slot?
  • bit_user 18 February 2017 02:37
    Do we even yet know about Ryzen's PCIe specs?

    That's one thing I loved about the old HyperTransport-based CPUs - gobs of I/O bandwidth (at least, back in the days of PCIe 2).

    Update: it seems AM4 will support up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes.
  • kenjitamura 18 February 2017 05:51
    D&^* it. Ryzen's finally coming out and some unexpected crisis over the last several months have put my finances in a bind. I can't justify the expenses of upgrades or a new system to myself right now when my current Athlon II and GT 640 are still going strong. Darn my frequent case dusting, heat sink dusting, thermal paste replacing, and consistent three year power supply replacing habits.

    Vowing to myself within the next year though. If I'm going to end up having to wait that long I'm going to commit to at least an 8 core Ryzen and upper mid-range Vega combo though >.<
