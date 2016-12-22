Biostar Reveals Dual-Cooling GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti

Biostar announced the new GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti with the unique Biostar Tank Dual Fan, a bonus pack for World of Tanks players on the title's Asian servers, and other features meant to make the graphics card a "perfect upgrade gift for yourself or a gamer friend" right around the holidays.

Biostar designed the new GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti in collaboration with World of Tanks--much like the two GTX 1060 cards announced in October--to let people fully immerse themselves in the massively multiplayer tank sim. This is shown in the card's specs, which are based on Nvidia's 16nm FinFET Pascal architecture, and the way its dual-fan cooler includes a "gaming tank-shaped stylish design exuding an aggressive feel to the card."

Biostar's newest graphics card boasts 4GB of GDDR5 memory with an effective boost clock rate of 1392MHz. The card is compatible with Nvidia's PhysX, CUDA, and PureVideo HD technologies as well as DirectX 12. (Read more about the performance of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 & 1050 Ti in our review.) The cooler is also meant to "keep the card running at optimal temperatures while keeping noise levels to a minimum" during World of Tanks sessions.

Biostar priced the GeForce Gaming GTX 1050 Ti at $159. The company didn't provide a release date, but at the time of writing, it wasn't available at the company's sellers in the United States.