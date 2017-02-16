'Cities: Skylines' Heads To Xbox One This Spring

Paradox Interactive announced that its popular city management game, Cities: Skylines, will head to the Xbox One some time this Spring.

Cities: Skylines is a perennial favorite around these parts. The base game was interesting enough, but the After Dark and Natural Disasters expansions added new depth with day and night cycles and various catastrophes, respectively. Free updates have also brought new features to the city manager.

Now the game will hop from Windows to the Xbox One. Paradox Interactive said that this version of the game will include the After Dark expansion--no word on Natural Disasters yet--later this year. An announcement trailer appeared to offer a glimpse at what the console version's going to look like:

Bringing games like Cities: Skylines that are designed to be played with a keyboard and mouse to consoles is often challenging. The interface can become too streamlined at the cost of depth; it can also fail to accommodate the controller's limitations and make accomplishing basic tasks feel like a chore.

Some titles, such as Halo Wars 2, handle this problem well. Others do not. Playing the already challenging Darkest Dungeon on the PlayStation 4, for example, is a lesson in frustration with its too-small text and weird button combinations that feel about as intuitive as eating tomato soup with a fork.

It will be interesting to see where Cities: Skylines lands on that spectrum. Paradox Interactive didn't offer any information about how much the game will cost when it debuts on Xbox One (though we suspect it will run the typical $60), nor did it offer a firm release date. We'll likely learn more soon.