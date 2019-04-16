Cooler Master Builder's Bundle Giveaway

If you consider yourself a PC builder, its more than likely that you've heard of Cooler Master, before. Perhaps you've been the proud owner of one or more of the company's products at some point: a PC case, a keyboard, a PSU, or, well, even a CPU cooler. Today, we're announcing a massive giveaway for the Tom's Hardware community, thanks to the fine folks at Cooler Master.

Up for grabs is the unusually compact MasterBox Q500L full-ATX computer case, MasterLiquid ML240R RGB AIO cooler, MWE Gold 650 full modular PSU, MM531 gaming mouse and the MK730 gaming keyboard. We're calling it the Builder's Bundle, and it's a great starting set of components for almost any future PC build.

For your chance to win, head to the giveaway page on our forums for a complete list of rules and ways to enter.

