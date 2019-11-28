Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R AIO Liquid Cooler Drops To $105

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Are you in the market for a new cooler to cool your core-heavy processor? The MasterLiquid ML360R, which is our top-rated AIO liquid cooler, is a black friday deal at Amazon for $105, 38% off its retail price of $169.99.

The MasterLiquid ML360R is one of Cooler Master's more recent high-performance liquid coolers. This model features a 360mm aluminum radiator and is connected to the pump by sleeved FEP tubing. The pump itself flaunts a dual-chamber design, machined cooper cold plate and user-controllable RGB lighting.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R: was $169.99 now $105 The MasterLiquid ML360R is the perfect balance between performance and aesthetics.View Deal

A trio of Cooler Master's own MasterFan MF120R ARGB cooling fans are in charge of heat dissipation. They spin between 650 and 2,000 RPM and are rated for an airflow and air pressure of 66.7 CFM and 2.34 mmH2O, respectively.

The MasterLiquid ML360R supports a ton of processor sockets, including LGA2066, LGA2011-v3, LGA2011, LGA115x, LGA1366, LGA775, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2 and FM1.

Cooler Master backs the MasterLiquid ML360R with limited two-year warranty.