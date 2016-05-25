Trending

Corsair Bulldog Barebones Chassis Unleashed, Available For Preorder

Who let the dogs out? In 2000, it was the Baha Men. In 2016, it's Corsair unleashing a couple of its own dogs. Along with the Lapdog "Gaming Control Center" (read: massive lapboard for living room gaming), Corsair announced the companion "Bulldog" barebones chassis. We saw the Bulldog at Computex, PAX Prime and CES along with the Lapdog.

The Bulldog hasn’t changed much since we last saw it. It’s a Mini-ITX case sporting a Hydro Series H5 SF liquid cooler for the CPU and an SF600 80 Plus Gold power supply, and it's available with a Gigabyte Z170N-WiFi Mini-ITX motherboard. Builders need to add their own CPU, memory, storage and graphics card.

Corsair offers the Bulldog without the motherboard for builders who already have one. This adds some degree of customization, but as of now, the Bulldog is still preconfigured with the H5 SF cooler and SF600 PSU. The 120mm radiator fittings allow you to attach all-in-one coolers to their graphics card, given you have an AIO bracket such as Corsair’s Hydro Series HG10 A1.

The Corsair Bulldog High Performance PC Kit is available for preorder at $399 with a Gigabyte Z170N-WiFi and $299 without a motherboard. If you’d like a custom Bulldog experience in your living room without the hassle of building the system yourself, complete systems will be offered with prices varying based on configuration.

Corsair Bulldog
Form FactorMini-ITX SFF Chassis
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX
MaterialSteel
Drive Bays-2.5” bay-3.5” bay or 3 x 2.5” bays
Expansion Slots2
External Connections-2 x USB 3.0-Headphone Port-Microphone Port
Fan Mount Locations-2 x 92mm-120mm
Fans Included2 x 92mm
Radiator Mount LocationsBottom: 120mm
Power SupplySFX12V Only
Maximum GPU Length11.81 inches
Maximum CPU Cooler Height3.54 inches
Maximum PSU Length7.48 inches
Compatible Corsair Liquid CoolersH5 SFH55H60H75
ColorBlack
Weight11.02 lbs
Dimensions15 x 17.99 x 5.24 inches (WxHxD)
Warranty5 Years for case and PSU, 1 Year for motherboard

  • DookieDraws 25 May 2016 17:54
    Not sure why they went for such an odd shape for the case. Not very good looking, if you ask me. Plus, kind of an odd name for it as well. But I do like the Bulldog name, though. :)

    Now here's a pretty Bulldog!! :P

    http://cdn1.theodysseyonline.com/files/2015/12/06/635850276493279308-113793343_Que.jpg

    GO DAWGS!!
  • wifiburger 25 May 2016 18:20
    ok another one of these, all of them look like spaceships or fightejets,
    for some reason I'll keep my rectangular case forever and see no reason to consider any of these fancy gaming cases
  • jasonelmore 25 May 2016 18:21
    Only room for one 3.5 HDD? Ouch
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 25 May 2016 18:38
    That case would be perfect paired with a GTX 1080/1070 - same type of triangular look.
  • cfortney 25 May 2016 18:41
    Soooo, $300 gets me that, or I just built my system in the Silverstone SG13 for $40 + $60 on PSU + $60 on Corsair H60 and it's a lot smaller to boot.
  • pjc6281 25 May 2016 19:00
    No 5.25 slot? Cmon!!!
  • g-unit1111 25 May 2016 19:39
    $400 for that with a motherboard? That seems way too big, way too impractical, and way too expensive for a mini ITX system. I'd rather get this for $400:

    - Silverstone RVZ02B: $79
    - Silverstone SFX 500W Gold PSU: $109
    - EVGA Z170 Stinger: $199

    Total: $377

    Less money, less footprint, and has room for at least 2 x 5.25" HDs at that.
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 25 May 2016 20:38
    18020176 said:
    $400 for that with a motherboard? That seems way too big, way too impractical, and way too expensive for a mini ITX system. I'd rather get this for $400:

    - Silverstone RVZ02B: $79
    - Silverstone SFX 500W Gold PSU: $109
    - EVGA Z170 Stinger: $199

    Total: $377

    Less money, less footprint, and has room for at least 2 x 5.25" HDs at that.

    It's definitely got some space for storage, but where do you buy those 5.25" HDs? ;)

    Maybe I can dig up a Quantum Bigfoot for you.
  • bradum 25 May 2016 20:59
    What is going on with Corsair? They used to produce really sleek looking products, but now they seemed to have jump on board the flashy plastic garbage train....
  • g-unit1111 25 May 2016 22:24
    18020427 said:
    It's definitely got some space for storage, but where do you buy those 5.25" HDs? ;)

    Maybe I can dig up a Quantum Bigfoot for you.

    I meant 3.5" drives. :lol:
