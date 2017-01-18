Trending

Cryorig's 140mm QF140 Fans Finally Available As Standalone

If you like matching your case fan brands to your CPU cooler brands, and you've got a Cryorig CPU cooler, you're in luck. Cryorig expanded its fan selection to include two new 140mm models--the QF140 Silent and the QF140 performance.

The fans are identical aside from their respective rotation speeds. Cryorig built them with a black frame that has rubber anti-vibration grommets and a so-called Quad Air Inlet system. In short, these are inlets in the corners of the frame from which the fan can draw more air for added flow.

Inside the black frame sits a white fan with 11 blades. These are perched on one of Cryorig’s High-Precision Low Noise bearings and are controlled by a PWM capable motor with a wide RPM range. The Silent model fan’s range spans from just 200-1,000RPM, and the performance model bumps those numbers to 600R-1,850RPM, respectively.

Included with each fan are mounting screws, four rubber pins, and a Molex adapter if you’ve run out of fan headers. Pricing sits at $14.99, and the Cryorig QF140 fans will be available on shelves any moment now.

QF140 SilentQF140 Performance
Dimensions140mm x 140mm x 25.4mm
Weight159.3g
RPM200 – 1000RPM600 – 1850RPM
Noise9 – 19.5dBA13 – 38dBA
Airflow42.1CFM128CFM
Air Pressure1.06mm H2O2.12mm H2O
Ampere0.08A0.45A
11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Elysian890 18 January 2017 23:54
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades
    Reply
  • agurmeza 19 January 2017 00:31
    Not that great to be honest. be quiet! silent wings 3 140mm PWM are rated at 60cfm with 15.5dBa. SW3 are more expensive but thats up to the consumer if its worth spending an extra $5
    Reply
  • thundervore 19 January 2017 06:13
    Something don't seem right.

    That says 128CFM at 1850RPM??
    Reply
  • stoned_ritual 19 January 2017 12:59
    Def not putting out 128CFM.
    Reply
  • Virtual_Singularity 19 January 2017 13:58
    Cryorig's site lists the QF 140 performance version at 128 CFM (@38dBA, not exactly silent). Fwiw, I haven't seen any graphs for it yet, though I'll give them the benefit of the doubt its around what they claim it is 'til proven otherwise.
    Reply
  • 80-watt Hamster 19 January 2017 14:55
    19178664 said:
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades

    Where are you finding 140mm fans for $2?
    Reply
  • agurmeza 20 January 2017 00:30
    19181059 said:
    19178664 said:
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades

    Where are you finding 140mm fans for $2?

    here, https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835264008

    $2 after $5 rebate
    Reply
  • Elysian890 20 January 2017 01:04
    19183305 said:
    19181059 said:
    19178664 said:
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades

    Where are you finding 140mm fans for $2?

    here, https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835264008

    $2 after $5 rebate

    There. Even the blades are white :lol:
    Amazingly fans like that one are great for cheap builds running 24/7, totally underrated only because of the brand
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 20 January 2017 14:36
    CFM Ratings on fans are absolutely useless, even more so than monitor response time. Fans like any pump (a fan is essentially an air pump) have flow characteristics whereby flow changes with back pressure. So a fan may deliver:

    90 cfm at 0.0 SP and 0 cfm at 1.20 SP. I may actually operate at 50 cfm @ 0.70 SP. Unfortunately there is no standard on how these figures might be presented and the most common leaves the impression that the fan can deliver 90 cfm at 1.20 SP.

    Good Reading here:

    "Why Static Pressure & Max Flow Specs Are Poor Measures of Fan Performance"

    https://martinsliquidlab.wordpress.com/2013/02/18/why-static-pressure-max-flow-specs-are-poor-measures-of-fan-performance/

    Which is the better fan ?

    A. Cougar Vortex: Max Airflow = 70.5CFM / Static Pressure = 2.2 mm H20
    B. Max Airflow = 58CFM / Static Pressure = 2.03mm H20

    If you guessed A, you're wrong.

    Reply
  • 80-watt Hamster 20 January 2017 14:51
    19183305 said:
    19181059 said:
    19178664 said:
    Looks like one of those $2 fans you can get at any local store, except for the white blades

    Where are you finding 140mm fans for $2?

    here, https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835264008

    $2 after $5 rebate

    Good find, but it stretches the initial postulate somewhat. Newegg's not exactly a local store, and going by pricing after rebate is cheating a little, IMO.
    Reply