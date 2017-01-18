Cryorig's 140mm QF140 Fans Finally Available As Standalone

If you like matching your case fan brands to your CPU cooler brands, and you've got a Cryorig CPU cooler, you're in luck. Cryorig expanded its fan selection to include two new 140mm models--the QF140 Silent and the QF140 performance.
The fans are identical aside from their respective rotation speeds. Cryorig built them with a black frame that has rubber anti-vibration grommets and a so-called Quad Air Inlet system. In short, these are inlets in the corners of the frame from which the fan can draw more air for added flow.
Inside the black frame sits a white fan with 11 blades. These are perched on one of Cryorig’s High-Precision Low Noise bearings and are controlled by a PWM capable motor with a wide RPM range. The Silent model fan’s range spans from just 200-1,000RPM, and the performance model bumps those numbers to 600R-1,850RPM, respectively.
Included with each fan are mounting screws, four rubber pins, and a Molex adapter if you’ve run out of fan headers. Pricing sits at $14.99, and the Cryorig QF140 fans will be available on shelves any moment now.
|QF140 Silent
|QF140 Performance
|Dimensions
|140mm x 140mm x 25.4mm
|Weight
|159.3g
|RPM
|200 – 1000RPM
|600 – 1850RPM
|Noise
|9 – 19.5dBA
|13 – 38dBA
|Airflow
|42.1CFM
|128CFM
|Air Pressure
|1.06mm H2O
|2.12mm H2O
|Ampere
|0.08A
|0.45A
That says 128CFM at 1850RPM??
Where are you finding 140mm fans for $2?
here, https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835264008
$2 after $5 rebate
There. Even the blades are white :lol:
Amazingly fans like that one are great for cheap builds running 24/7, totally underrated only because of the brand
90 cfm at 0.0 SP and 0 cfm at 1.20 SP. I may actually operate at 50 cfm @ 0.70 SP. Unfortunately there is no standard on how these figures might be presented and the most common leaves the impression that the fan can deliver 90 cfm at 1.20 SP.
Good Reading here:
"Why Static Pressure & Max Flow Specs Are Poor Measures of Fan Performance"
https://martinsliquidlab.wordpress.com/2013/02/18/why-static-pressure-max-flow-specs-are-poor-measures-of-fan-performance/
Which is the better fan ?
A. Cougar Vortex: Max Airflow = 70.5CFM / Static Pressure = 2.2 mm H20
B. Max Airflow = 58CFM / Static Pressure = 2.03mm H20
If you guessed A, you're wrong.
Good find, but it stretches the initial postulate somewhat. Newegg's not exactly a local store, and going by pricing after rebate is cheating a little, IMO.