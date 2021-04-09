I Want This Custom, Low-Profile AIO Liquid Cooler For My Next ITX Build

Sơn Gầy Custom, a Vietnamese modder, recently built a tube-free all-in-one liquid cooler that's integrated into itself -- essentially a low-profile CPU cooler, but instead of using heatpipes, it uses water and a water pump to transfer heat to the fin stack, or 120mm radiator in this case.

But although it looks simple on the surface, there's more to it than initially meets the eye. He uses an Alphacool waterblock with an integrated pump as a base, which pushes fluid into custom manifolds from where the fluid is pushed through a small 120mm radiator. It's then dissipated by a Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM fan.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sơn Gầy Facebook) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sơn Gầy Facebook)

Sơn Gầy hasn't said anything about thermal performance yet, nor anything about noise levels. We know that the Noctua spinner he used, the NF-A12x15 PWM Chromax.Black, isn't very loud with a maximum noise rating of 23.9 dBA.

That being said, this isn't a very big cooling setup, and although the radiator does use copper fins (which also creates a very striking look), we can't imagine this is the kind of liquid cooling setup you would push high overclocks on.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sơn Gầy Facebook) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sơn Gầy Facebook)

In fact, between the risk of leaks and likely limited added cooling benefit over a normal low-profile cooler, there's probably little more to this unit than the cool factor of it being an integrated, low-profile (63mm tall) liquid cooler that doesn't need an external radiator.

No word on pricing, nor do we know when or if Sơn Gầy will bring the product out onto the open market at all.