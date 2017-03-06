'Dawn Of War III' Arrives April 27

For Dawn of War fans, the wait is nearly over.



The wait is nearly over for Dawn of War fans. Relic Entertainment just announced that Dawn of War III is scheduled to release on April 27.



The release date marks nearly a year since the game was announced in May 2016. In addition to the release date, the company, along with its publisher Sega, revealed three editions of the game. A pre-order on any of the three variants will give you access to the “Masters of War” skin pack.

Aside from the Standard Edition, which just includes the game, there’s also a $65 Limited Edition, which includes a disc book, the game’s soundtrack, and a lenticular art card that showcases all three factions. There’s also the $130 Collector’s Edition for die-hard fans. It features everything from the Limited Edition as well as three cloth banners, each with their own symbol and slogan, to represent the factions, and a 25" x 15.2" (HxW) replica of the Godsplitter Daemon Hammer, the weapon used by the Space Marines hero Gabriel Angelos.

If you want more Dawn of War III content to keep you excited for the next month, we’ve got you covered. You can check out our previews of the game from last June and during PAX West.