Ubisoft Celebrates 'The Division' One-Year Anniversary With Credits, XP Boost (Updated)

Ubisoft announced that it will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tom Clancy's The Division from March 9-16. The company also shared a few details about the two expansions it has planned for the shooter's second year, both of which will be free to download when they debut some time in 2017.

First, the celebration: From March 9-11, you'll receive a 2x multiplier on high-value target rewards. On March 11, you'll see a 2x multiplier on field proficiency caches, and from March 9-16 you'll get 200 premium credits and a "premium celebration emote" as long as you're still active in the game. Those premium credits, which are normally purchased with real dollars, will allow you to buy different "cosmetic and expression items" within the game.

Ubisoft's plans for The Division go beyond this week-long extravaganza. The company also said in its blog post that it has two expansions planned:

The first unnamed expansion will be based on an event system that drives players to activities that feature modifiers, leaderboards, and unique vanity items that will only be available through these activities. In addition, [Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty] says the team has plans to include a loadout feature that will let players switch efficiently and quickly between their favorite gear combinations, as well as a system to mark a player’s feats.Gerighty also noted that it will "reward players for different activities--long-term activities, short-term activities, and medium-term activities within the the game."

Gerighty was less forthcoming about the second expansion. He did say that Massive Entertainment is "not going to be doing the classic main mission type of thing" and will instead focus on its efforts on reigniting the audience's "engagement with the content." Neither expansion has a firm release date. Given that Ubisoft and Gerighty call this "Year 2" of The Division, however, chances are good that both will be released some time later this year.

Ubisoft previously revealed an expansion called "Last Stand" that will bring a domination-style PvP element to the game's Dark Zone. You can face off against other players on eight-member teams to duke it out for control over three different areas of the map.

Update, 3/13/17, 8:20am PT: We originally said that we didn't know when the "Last Stand" update would debut. The expansion, which brought eight-on-eight PVP to The Division's Dark Zone, debuted on February 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We have amended the article to reflect the correct information.