EA Acquires Respawn Entertainment For (Up To) $455 Million

EA has a new studio under its umbrella. The company today acquired Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series. Depending on the success of the company’s future titles, EA could pay up to $455 million to make the studio a part of the company.

According to a press release, EA will pay $151 million in cash and another $164 million in “long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to employees.” An additional $140 million could also wind up in Respawn’s pocket, but that money is based on “achievement of certain performance milestones” with future titles created until the end of 2022. According to a blog post from studio CEO Vince Zampella, the acquisition will bring no major changes or layoffs to current staff. Zampella also wrote that the decision to join EA was due to the studio’s need for expansion.

“EA will provide us with more resources, access to new technologies, and expertise in areas that Respawn values for future growth. Respawn will retain the same creative free we’ve always had. We believe in the leadership driving EA’s trajectory to exciting areas that match our own goals. This is an opportunity to achieve more together through the unique strengths we each bring to the table.”

At the moment, Respawn’s current roster of finished titles are Titanfall and Titanfall 2. However, it’s currently working on three other projects. According to the press release, another Titanfall game is already in the works. Last year, the studio announced that it’s working on a third-person action/adventure title set in the Star Wars universe, and most recently at Oculus Connect 4, the studio announced that it’s working on a new VR title. Zampella wrote that these titles are still in development.