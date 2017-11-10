Trending

EA Acquires Respawn Entertainment For (Up To) $455 Million

By

EA has a new studio under its umbrella. The company today acquired Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the Titanfall series. Depending on the success of the company’s future titles, EA could pay up to $455 million to make the studio a part of the company.

According to a press release, EA will pay $151 million in cash and another $164 million in “long-term equity in the form of restricted stock units to employees.” An additional $140 million could also wind up in Respawn’s pocket, but that money is based on “achievement of certain performance milestones” with future titles created until the end of 2022. According to a blog post from studio CEO Vince Zampella, the acquisition will bring no major changes or layoffs to current staff. Zampella also wrote that the decision to join EA was due to the studio’s need for expansion.

“EA will provide us with more resources, access to new technologies, and expertise in areas that Respawn values for future growth. Respawn will retain the same creative free we’ve always had. We believe in the leadership driving EA’s trajectory to exciting areas that match our own goals. This is an opportunity to achieve more together through the unique strengths we each bring to the table.”

At the moment, Respawn’s current roster of finished titles are Titanfall and Titanfall 2. However, it’s currently working on three other projects. According to the press release, another Titanfall game is already in the works. Last year, the studio announced that it’s working on a third-person action/adventure title set in the Star Wars universe, and most recently at Oculus Connect 4, the studio announced that it’s working on a new VR title. Zampella wrote that these titles are still in development.

11 Comments
  • dstarr3 10 November 2017 02:36
    It'll be a sad day when EA inevitably skullf****s Respawn's franchises into dust and shuts them down. Titanfall 2 was really good and now we'll never get another proper game from them.
    Reply
  • derekullo 10 November 2017 06:51
    The fall ... of Titanfall
    Reply
  • Immitem 10 November 2017 07:24
    I have never played one of your games but that does mean that I do not respect you or your accomplishments and thus I conclude this preemptive eulogy with: You daft dummies never deserved this.
    Reply
  • Charl15 10 November 2017 07:36
    Another company selling out to the smell of a massive paycheck
    Reply
  • 0InVader0 10 November 2017 12:00
    It will be hilarious if in a couple of years they go back to Activision and then the cycle repeats itself.

    Titanfall 2 was awesome. Looking forward to seeing all the shitty ways they will be forced to monetize their future games. It'll be one hell of a show.

    While we're on this topic, I'm betting on Bioware to close doors next.
    Reply
  • namtrooper81 10 November 2017 14:33
    Rest in peace Respawn.
    Reply
  • nickritzakis 10 November 2017 14:45
    In three top four years they will close this studio as well
    Reply
  • michal.fischer75 10 November 2017 20:05
    I bought Titanfall 2 cause it wasn't by EA.
    Every EA title I have bought in the past was full of cheaters and EA doesn't seem to care.
    Reply
  • doobtribe 10 November 2017 22:37
    EA (and a few others) should just start selling casino slot machines with a screen rolling in "unlocked" "achievement" and/or "copper" "silver" "gold" "platinum" "premium" "Boost" "case" "insert coin again looser*cough* i mean, badass pro skillz RGB enthusiast winner!"
    Reply
  • rickhal 13 November 2017 23:31
    Well, you know cheaters will be allowed to run rampant through the game. And we also know that there will be plenty of glitches and flaws to contend with. As there are in BF1 and other EA/Dice games. I guess the cash buyout was so attractive they lost interest in preserving the respect they once had.
    Reply