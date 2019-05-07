EK Launches RGB Water Blocks for Aorus RTX Graphics Cards

EK today released its latest GPU cooler for the Turing-based Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. Features include the firm’s latest “open split flow” design, optimized for both reduced-volume and reduced-pressure pumps, G1/4 fittings, a nickel-plated base machined from solid copper, brass standoffs, an integrated four-LED RGB strip and an acrylic top with factory-fitted O-Rings.

The design reduces 2080 and 2080 Ti cooler thickness to a single slot, though the double row of I/O connectors on Aorus cards means that it can’t open up the extra space to an additional card.

Compatible with the mentioned graphics cards and RGB control software from various motherboard manufacturers, including ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI, these are available today on EK's website for $165. Matching aluminum covers for the back of your graphics card are also available, at $54 for nickel-plated and $44 in black anodize.

Photo Credit: Aorus