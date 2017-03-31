Trending

EK Water Blocks Has Five 1080 Ti Water Blocks In The Pipeline

EK Water Blocks revealed the roadmap of upcoming GTX 1080 Ti water blocks. The company plans to support the Founders Edition and a handful of custom cards from Nvidia’s partner vendors.

It's no surprise that EKWB is gearing up to support Nvidia’s latest flagship GPU. If any component in your computer deserves a water block, it’s your GPU. And, in the case of the GTX 1080 Ti, it almost needs a water block.

We looked at the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition in early March and discovered that the stock cooling solution leaves much to be desired. The card maintains safe temperatures, but it’s overclocking potential is held back by the sub-par cooling solution. Putting the GPU under watergives it the thermal headroom to reach its full potential.

On April 5, you can pre-order the GTX 1080 Ti Founder Edition water block. EKWB didn’t say when the blocks would ship to pre-order customers. EKWB isn’t stopping at the Founder’s Edition card, either. The company is developing full-cover water blocks for 1080 Ti cards from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and EVGA, and plans to roll them out over the next two months.

Following the release of the 1080 Ti Founder’s Edition water block, EKWB will shift its focus towardthe Asus 1080 Ti Strix water block, which should launch in mid-April. The company plans to release MSI 1080 Ti Gaming X, Gigabyte GTX 1080 Ti Aorus, and EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 water blocks over the course of May. EKWB said the blocks could fit on multiple graphics cards, so you should check the EK cooling configurator if you purchase a different model 1080 Ti from these vendors.

Graphics CardEK Water Block modelAvailability
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 TiEK-FC1080 GTX TiEarly April 2017
ASUS® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti StrixEK-FC1080 GTX Ti StrixMid April 2017
MSI® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti GAMING XEK-FC1080 GTX Ti TF6Early May 2017
GIGABYTE® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti AorusEK-FC1080 GTX Ti AorusEarly May 2017
EVGA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti FTW3EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTWLate May 2017

EKWB said that it would offer each of the GTX 1080 Ti water blocks with clear acrylic and Acetal tops over nickel plated copper. The company didn’t announce pricing for the forthcoming GPU blocks.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • GamingEnthusiast420 31 March 2017 14:09
    I guess that means I can ditch the Titan X blocks and backplates I have running in my system.
  • Alan Pritchard 31 March 2017 14:15
    I've just bought a 1080ti FE and titan x block, as it's compatible...why the need for a specific 1080 ti block?
  • TechyInAZ 31 March 2017 16:31
    19499840 said:
    I've just bought a 1080ti FE and titan x block, as it's compatible...why the need for a specific 1080 ti block?

    1. So newer people know for certain that it will work with their 1080 Ti.
    2. So the wording 1080 Ti is on the block and not titan X.
  • Hellbound 31 March 2017 17:52
    19499840 said:
    I've just bought a 1080ti FE and titan x block, as it's compatible...why the need for a specific 1080 ti block?

    Custom PCB's.. EVGA's FTW3 1080Ti is a custom board and the FE block wont fit properly.

  • Joseph Jasik 31 March 2017 19:17
    Hellbound is correct. Custom PCB is not the same as FE and requires a custom WB.
  • imnotagamer007 01 April 2017 06:45
    Do you need a custom water loop setup to use this?
  • bluzbrother 02 April 2017 02:14
    Not a knock on water cooling, because I would love to go that route if it wasn't so expensive, but I think it's ridiculous that a $700 graphics card comes with cooling that is "sub-par".
  • burtman88 03 April 2017 16:50
    Yea you need a custom water loop for this card
  • JackNaylorPE 04 April 2017 15:08
    If you want to avoid throttling, you'll need a AIB provided air cooling system or a water block. That's going to be true for the 1080 Ti just as it was for the 1080 / 1070. Water blocks for reference cards are interchangeable across brands and often between model numbers when two models use the same PCB.
  • nekodemon09 07 April 2017 02:05
    does anyone know if there is a block right now that will fit the Aorus Extreme?
