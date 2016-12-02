Gigabyte’s Aero 14 Updated With GTX 1060 Graphics

Gigabyte’s thin and light Aero 14 gaming laptop was updated (finally) to Nvidia 10-series graphics, with a GTX 1060 now under the hood.
Not much has changed from the original specification, with the Aero 14 sporting an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, up to 32GB of DDR4-2133, and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD. The 2560x1440 IPS display wasn’t well-suited for the previous model (with a GTX 970M GPU) if you wanted to push high settings at the screen’s native resolution, but the new Aero 14, configured with a GTX 1060, seems like a better pairing.
The previously-available U.S. model, which featured 16GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD, also received the GPU update. The new model keeps the storage and memory the same as the previous iteration, and the new GPU added only $100 to the former MSRP.
The new Gigabyte Aero 14 will be available in the U.S. early this month--just in time for the holidays--with an MSRP of $1,699. As before, it comes in black, orange, and green finishes.
|Product
|Gigabyte Aero 14 (US)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Memory
|16GB (1x16GB) DDR4-2133
|Graphics Options
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5
|Display
|14” 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS (60 Hz)
|Video Output
|- HDMI 2.0- Mini DisplayPort
|Storage
|512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
|Ports
|- USB 3.0 x3- USB 3.1 (Gen 2, Type-C)- SD Card Reader
|Networking
|802.11ac WiFi
|Battery
|Li-Polymer 94.24 WH (Up to 10-Hour Usage)
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|335 x 250 x 19.9 mm
|Weight
|1.89 kg (4.16 lbs.)
|MSRP
|$1,699
try that with any other gamming notebook you end up fired or the entire staff noticing you gaming !
Do you have a model number or any other information on this? I want to purchase an Aero 14 with 2 m.2 slots and a 1060, but this article is the only place I can find any mention of such a configuration.