HP Omen Laptop and Desktop Get Big Refresh

HP's Omen gaming line just got a refresh for both the Omen 15 laptop and Omen Obelisk desktop at the CES electronics trade show in Las Vegas. The new HP Omen 15 laptop will be available with Nvidia's newest GPUs with Max-Q design in March starting at $1,369.99, and the Omen Obelisk desktop will start at $2,249.99 when it comes out the same month.

HP Omen 15 Laptop HP Omen Obelisk Desktop CPU Intel Core i7-8750H Up to Intel Core i9-9900K GPU Undisclosed Nvidia GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti (11 GB GDDR6) RAM 16 GB DDR-2666 16 GB DDR5-2666 (expandable to 64 GB) Storage 1 TB, 7,200 RPM HDD and 128 GB M.2 SSD 1 TB, 7,200 RPM HDD and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.8-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS N/A Battery 4-cell, 70 Whr N/A Ports Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet,Headphone/microphone,Microphone Front: USB 3.1 Gen 1,Headphone mic/dedicated microphoneBack: 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1,USB 1 Gen 2,USB Type-C,optical audio output,VirtualLink,3x DisplayPort Dimensions 14.2 x 10.4 x 1 inches / 360.7 x 264.2 x 25.4 mm 14 x 6.5 x 17.1 inches / 355.6 x 165.1 x 434.3 mm Weight 5.3 pounds / 2.4 kg Up to 23.2 pounds / 10.5 kg Starting Price $1,369.99 $2,249.99

The Omen Laptop 15 comes with an undisclosed Nvidia GPU, though we have some guesses about what that may be. It will go up to a Intel Core i7-8750H and feature 802.11ax Wi-Fi, which you may also know as Wi-Fi 6. It maintains a similar design to previous laptops, as well as four-zone RGB backlighting. In July, the company will add a configuration with a FHD resolution display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 4 millisecond response time.

The Obelisk desktop continues a trend HP set for OEM desktios of using exclusively replaceable parts. Now, there's a bigger 750W 80 Plus Platinum PSU, four DIMM slots (up from two on the existing model) that support up to 64 GB of RAM. The system now has an RTX 2080 Ti, an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, dual SSDs with RAID0 and liquid cooling with a 120 mm radiator. The chassis is the same as the existing one, but a new addition comes in the form of a new CPU overclocking feature in the HP Omen Command Center software.

We're looking forward to getting these on our workbench after HP's March release.