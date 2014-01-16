iBuyPower Introduces Coin Mining Computers

iBuyPower has announced a new lineup of pre-built computers, which are not intended for gaming or general use. These systems are built for coin mining.

The systems start at $999. This entry-level model will carry an AMD FX-4300 CPU, 4 GB of DDR3-1600 memory, a 1000 Watt power supply, and most importantly, two AMD Radeon R9 270X graphics cards. Such a system might not make a lot of sense for gaming, but for mining it seems more appropriate.

Going up the scales, the systems can be configured with up to three graphics cards, including the AMD Radeon R9 290X. In addition, you can opt to include stronger processors, faster memory and storage facilities, and more. Include enough accessories and you'll be given a seemingly infinite price tag, which might make earning back that money through mining even more difficult.

"iBuyPower prides itself for being on the edge of technology, and as the world changes, we want to be at the forefront," said Darren Su, VP and Co-founder of iBuyPower. "Coin mining and high-compute systems are one of the few new areas that we have interest in. We're thrilled to be part of revolutions, and crypto-currencies are definitely on the hot-list."

The systems are currently available for order through iBuyPower's website.