Inno3D Reveals GeForce RTX 3060 Aftermarket Card Designs

Inno3D is the first manufacturer to officially drop the RTX 3060 bombshell on the internet. Sourced from Videocardz.com, the company has unveiled three new aftermarket models of the RTX 3060, the Ichill X3 Red, Twin X2, and Twin X2 OC. Inno3D has only revealed pricing for the RTX 3060 SKU, at $329 and nothing more. We'll have to wait for Nvidia's Not-CES 2021 presentation to get full details on this new GPU.

Inno3d iChill3X Red

The RTX 3060 iChill 3X Red looks very similar to its Ampere brethren, packing in a triple-fan cooler design with six copper heat pipes. On the side, you have an iChill logo large enough for everyone to see. If this card is similar to the other iChill cards, the side logo will not have any RGB lighting.

There are few details, so we don't know how wide the card is, but looking at the images, the RTX 3060 iChill X3 looks to be around 2.5 PCI slots in thickness.

Twin X2 / OC

(Image credit: Videocardz.com)

Inno3D also unveiled a traditional looking card, the Twin X2, which appears to be all about functionality. The RTX 3060 Twin X2 is equipped with dual 90mm Scythe fans and the OC version of this card is equipped with four copper heat-pipes (Inno3D gave no details on how many heat pipes the vanilla SKU is equipped with). Inno3d mentions they have installed a sturdy backplate to protect the card against GPU sag. Overall it looks to be a standard 2-slot card so it should fit in a variety of cases.

This is just a sneak peak at what Nvidia's aftermarket RTX 3060 designs. We'll know more about the RTX 3060's core specifications and gaming performance during the Nvidia Not-CES 2021 presentation.