Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H Clashes With AMD Ryzen 4000 in New Benchmarks

Intel finally announced the 10th Generation Comet Lake-H processors for mobile devices today. Notebookcheck has the scoop on what you can expect from the new 14nm processors in terms of performance.
These new chips rock the Comet Lake-H microarchitecture, which is on Intel's 14nm process node. AMD Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir), on the other hand, is based off AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture and the 7nm process node from TSMC. From a technological standpoint, AMD's offerings are more modern.
Being H-series parts, Comet Lake-H and Renoir processors are mobile-friendly with TDP (thermal design power) ratings of 45W. In AMD's case, the chipmaker has a special HS-series branch that's optimized for 35W. Both chipmakers have processors that max out at eight cores and 16 threads. However, the Comet Lake-H portfolio starts at four cores, while the Ryzen 4000 lineup starts at six cores.
|Processor
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock (GHz)
|Boost Clock (GHz)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|Memory Support
|TDP (W)
|Intel Core i9-10980HK
|8 / 16
|2.4
|5.3
|16
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
|AMD Ryzen 7 4900H
|8 / 16
|3.3
|4.4
|8
|Dual DDR4-3200
|45
|Intel Core i7-10875H
|8 / 16
|2.3
|5.1
|16
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|8 / 16
|2.9
|4.2
|8
|Dual DDR4-3200
|45
|Intel Core i7-10850H
|6 / 12
|2.7
|5.1
|12
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|6 / 12
|2.6
|5.0
|12
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
|6 / 12
|3.0
|4.0
|8
|Dual DDR4-3200
|45
|Intel Core i5-10400H
|4 / 8
|2.6
|4.6
|8
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
|Intel Core i5-10300H
|4 / 8
|2.5
|4.5
|8
|Dual DDR4-2933
|45
Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-H Benchmarks
Notebookcheck compared the i9-10880H, i7-10750H and i5-10300H SKUs against the Ryzen 9 4900HS, (which we also tested in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review ) and Ryzen 7 4800H. The site also pulled in the new chips' Coffee Lake-H counterparts, the i9-9880H, i7-9750H and i5-9300H. The Comet Lake-H laptops used for testing used dual-channel DDR4-2666 RAM.
The publication noted that the i9-10880H and i7-10750H results are from two different laptops. Consequently, the results will vary according to the laptop's design and cooling solution. Notebookcheck averaged the Ryzen 4000-series and Coffee Lake-H results scores across a different number of devices.
|Processor
|Cinebench R20 (Single Core)
|Cinebench R15 (Single Core)
|Intel Core i9-10880H
|508
|214
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|504
|213
|Intel Core i9-10880H
|500
|212
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|500
|210
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
|495
|193
|Intel Core i9-9980HK
|472
|198
|Intel Core i5-10300H
|470
|194
|Intel Core i9-9880H
|457
|190
|Intel Core i7-9750H
|440
|183
|Intel Core i5-9300H
|415
|173
Based on Notebookcheck's results, Intel is still the king of single-core performance, but AMD isn't too far behind. The Cinebench R15 results show the i9-10880H as being up to 10.9% faster than the Ryzen 9 4900HS. On the more recent Cinebench R20 benchmark, the i9-10880H's lead dropped to just 3%.
Generation-over-generation improvements will depend on which Comet Lake-H and Coffee Lake-H models you compare. For comparison, the i9-10880H delivers up to 7.6% and 11.2% more performance in Cinebench R20 than the Core i9-9980HK and Core i9-9880H, respectively, according to the benchmarks shared today.
|Processor
|Cinebench R20 (Multi Core)
|Cinebench R15 (Multi Core)
|3DMark Time Spy (CPU Score)
|3DMark Fire Strike (Physics)
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
|4,288
|1,863
|8,966
|21,873
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|4,192
|1,837
|8,360
|21,660
|Intel Core i9-9980HK
|3,544
|1,637
|8,519
|19,640
|Intel Core i9-10880H
|3,380
|1,797
|9,015
|21,658
|Intel Core i9-10880H
|3,366
|1,785
|8,680
|21,113
|Intel Core i9-9880H
|3,277
|1,503
|7,206
|17,743
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|2,968
|1,418
|7,419
|18,769
|Intel Core i7-10750H
|2,943
|1,404
|5,474
|17,703
|Intel Core i7-9750H
|2,556
|1,178
|6,366
|16,305
|Intel Core i5-10300H
|2,154
|921
|5,043
|12,998
|Intel Core i5-9300H
|1,727
|784
|4,074
|11,376
The tides turned in AMD's favor when it came multi-core performance. The Ryzen 7 4800H outperformed the i9-10880H by 24% and 2.2% in Cinebench R20 and Cinebench R15, respectively, in Notebookcheck's testing.
Although the i9-10880H's results look bad compared to the Ryzen 7 4800H, the Comet Lake-H showed improved multi-core performance over the prior i9-9980H. According to Noteboocheck's results, the i9-10880H is up to 3.1% faster than the i9-9980H in Cinebench R20 and up to 19.6% quicker in Cinebench R15.
With Zen 2, AMD has almost caught up to Intel in regard to single-core performance. If Intel doesn't move to a new microarchitecture and process node soon, we suspect that AMD will pass Intel when it graduates to Zen 3, 7nm+ chips. Notebookcheck's numbers showed Comet Lake-H failing to compete with Renoir in the multi-core performance race and barely clinging to the single-core ribbon.