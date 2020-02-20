Early Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Pricing Shines Light on Likely AMD Rivals

Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake desktop processors aren't expected until the spring. However, a tip from hardware detective @momomo_us helped us track down early Comet Lake listings from two European retailers.
Czech retailer Bohemia Computers and Slovakian retailer ITSK-HS have already listed the Comet Lake parts on their respective websites. The postings could be temporary placeholders, but if not, they give us a general idea of Comet Lake's final pricing.
The online stores marked the Comet Lake parts with the LGA1200, which refers to the new CPU socket that Intel is reportedly introducing for the new 14nm chips. In addition to the pricing, the retailers also shared base clock speeds for the processors.
Bohemia Computers and ITSK-HS posted 12 different Comet Lake desktop chips, spanning from Celeron SKUs to Core i5 ones. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the juicier models, such as the Core i7 or Core i9.
For the sake of comparison, our table below uses pre-VAT prices, which should be close enough to the end prices we can expect in the U.S. We've converted the shops' respective currencies over to dollars.
Intel Comet Lake Rumored Pricing
|Model
|Part Number
|Base Clock
|Bohemia Computers
|ITSK-HS
|Intel Core i5-10600
|BX8070110600
|3.3 GHz
|$233
|$251
|Intel Core i5-10500
|BX8070110500
|3.1 GHz
|$210
|$227
|Intel Core i5-10400
|BX8070110400
|2.9 GHz
|$190
|$204
|Intel Core i5-10400F
|BX8070110400F
|2.9 GHz
|$162
|$174
|Intel Core i3-10320
|BX8070110320
|3.8 GHz
|$169
|$183
|Intel Core i3-10300
|BX8070110300
|3.7 GHz
|$158
|$171
|Intel Core i3-10100
|BX8070110100
|3.6 GHz
|$129
|$137
|Intel Pentium G6600
|BX80701G6600
|4.2 GHz
|$98
|$105
|Intel Pentium G6500
|BX80701G6500
|4.1 GHz
|$87
|$93
|Intel Pentium G6400
|BX80701G6400
|4.0 GHz
|$70
|$72
|Intel Celeron G5920
|BX80701G5920
|3.5 GHz
|$57
|$61
|Intel Celeron G5900
|BX80701G5900
|3.4 GHz
|$45
|$48
Potential AMD Rivals
The i5-10600 could hit the retail market with a price tag of $230-$250. This means that the unlocked model, the i5-10600K or i5-10600KF, will ultimately cost even more. If this pricing is accurate, Intel is in big trouble. AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X, which also sports six cores and 12 threads, is selling for as low as $214.
One of the more interesting duels will likely be between the i5-10400F, which apparently costs $160-$175, and the Ryzen 5 3600 that's priced at $175. Both fighters come with six cores and 12 threads, so it'll be exciting to see which comes out as the winner.
The Comet Lake Core i3 chips seem to cost $130-$180. This is a very dangerous territory to for Intel to compete in, considering the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is in the same price range. Although Intel has enabled HyperThreading on the Core i3, the i3 chips are still at a two core disadvantage compared to AMD's Ryzen 5 chips.
Comet Lake has a rumored April launch date, so we're only a few months away from fight night.
You know who doesn't care? The OEM market. And that's why Intel doesn't care, because there is still money to be milked from 14nm ... even if trying to milk enthusiasts doesn't work for them anymore.
Intel already indicated that chasing AMD isn't what they want to do.
Because the enthusiast market is indicative of the market at large since?
Why would you buy something that would perform less though? The 2600 wont clock as high or outperform an equivalent Intel core for core. The main benefit to AMD right now is trading punches with Ryzen 3000 and higher core counts, along with PCIe 4.0 if you want to shell out for a more expensive board with a much hotter chipset.
Chasing AMD wouldn't be worth it anyways. There are markets that are more valuable than the enthusiast market like HPC, AI and FPGAs etc.
My thoughts are that once Intel has a new node stable enough for wide release and something like Forevros is cheap enough to implement widely we will see a major shift in their desktop market platforms.
Right now though they need to, and are, focus on markets where margins are higher. The enthusiast market is easy to win back. All they would need is a chip that is on par core count, lower or equal power and higher performance at a really good price point. Other markets are harder to win back.
Since AMD pulled the rabbit out their hat.
The answer is never. Its never indicative of the computer market at large. Otherwise Intel wouldn't be making record profits after being matched or beaten by AMD.
In my eyes all AMD was caught up and did what they did with FX and threw more cores at the platform. Although I will give them credit for throwing real cores at the platform this time unlike with FX. But they have not blown Intel away like Athlon 64 did in most areas to earlier Pentium 4s. I think mainstream should be 8 cores, HEDT 16 and servers, well servers love cores so give them all you can. An 8 core with higher clocks would have been better, SMT is yes or no I couldn't care less for it.
But AMD does have a few problems like relying on a process tech thats not designed specifically for their CPUs but rather a broad market of companies so they are at the mercy of whoever they pick at the time for process tech (I assume it will be TSMC for the foreseen future) so if the process gets stuck, has low yields or just sucks well AMD is stuck in that same situation
Maybe Ryzen 4000 will have better more consistent clock speeds.
That said, I see that Bohemia is actually a region in the Czech Republic. The term "bohemian" was appropriated as a short-hand for the type of inhabitants for which it was known.
True and well put, but my original comment was more or less referring to the popularity market rather than financial. Intel is and will always be miles above AMD in revenue because of their many ventures and patents, just like Amazon.
AMD While innovative and the 'people's choice' will always be at the mercy of the x86 architecture, unless they plan to go with ARM (RISC). But just like the way of their mobile CPU's and GPU's, intel is currently losing their market share of consumer grade CPU's - albeit still ahead of AMD.
https://www.microcenter.com/product/608320/amd-ryzen-5-3600-36ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-stealth-cooler
https://www.microcenter.com/product/608319/amd-ryzen-5-3600x-38ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler