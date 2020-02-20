Trending

Early Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake Pricing Shines Light on Likely AMD Rivals

Some European retailers have already listed Comet Lake desktop CPUs.

(Image credit: Petr Svoboda/Shutterstock)

Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake desktop processors aren't expected until the spring. However, a tip from hardware detective @momomo_us helped us track down early Comet Lake listings from two European retailers.

Czech retailer Bohemia Computers and Slovakian retailer ITSK-HS have already listed the Comet Lake parts on their respective websites. The postings could be temporary placeholders, but if not, they give us a general idea of Comet Lake's final pricing. 

The online stores marked the Comet Lake parts with the LGA1200, which refers to the new CPU socket that Intel is reportedly introducing for the new 14nm chips. In addition to the pricing, the retailers also shared base clock speeds for the processors.

Image 1 of 2

Comet Lake Pricing

Comet Lake Pricing (Image credit: Bohemia Computers)
Image 2 of 2

Comet Lake Pricing

Comet Lake Pricing (Image credit: ITSK-HS)

Bohemia Computers and ITSK-HS posted 12 different Comet Lake desktop chips, spanning from Celeron SKUs to Core i5 ones. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the juicier models, such as the Core i7 or Core i9. 

For the sake of comparison, our table below uses  pre-VAT prices, which should be close enough to the end prices we can expect in the U.S. We've converted the shops' respective currencies over to dollars.

Intel Comet Lake Rumored Pricing

ModelPart NumberBase ClockBohemia ComputersITSK-HS
Intel Core i5-10600BX80701106003.3 GHz$233$251
Intel Core i5-10500BX80701105003.1 GHz$210$227
Intel Core i5-10400BX80701104002.9 GHz$190$204
Intel Core i5-10400FBX8070110400F2.9 GHz$162$174
Intel Core i3-10320BX80701103203.8 GHz$169$183
Intel Core i3-10300BX80701103003.7 GHz$158$171
Intel Core i3-10100BX80701101003.6 GHz$129$137
Intel Pentium G6600BX80701G66004.2 GHz$98$105
Intel Pentium G6500BX80701G65004.1 GHz$87$93
Intel Pentium G6400BX80701G64004.0 GHz$70$72
Intel Celeron G5920BX80701G59203.5 GHz$57$61
Intel Celeron G5900BX80701G59003.4 GHz$45$48

Potential AMD Rivals

The i5-10600 could hit the retail market with a price tag of $230-$250. This means that the unlocked model, the i5-10600K or i5-10600KF, will ultimately cost even more. If this pricing is accurate, Intel is in big trouble. AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X, which also sports six cores and 12 threads, is selling for as low as $214.

One of the more interesting duels will likely be between the i5-10400F, which apparently costs $160-$175, and the Ryzen 5 3600 that's priced at $175. Both fighters come with six cores and 12 threads, so it'll be exciting to see which comes out as the winner.

The Comet Lake Core i3 chips seem to cost $130-$180. This is a very dangerous territory to for Intel to compete in, considering the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is in the same price range. Although Intel has enabled HyperThreading on the Core i3, the i3 chips are still at a two core disadvantage compared to AMD's Ryzen 5 chips.

Comet Lake has a rumored April launch date, so we're only a few months away from fight night.

51 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Newtonius 20 February 2020 19:30
    The 10980XE was already outdated 6 hours after it released. Intel better pull a rabbit out a hat if they plan for the 10th gen to compete in this market. Almost every new build on this forum people have asked advice on have been AMD builds.
  • AlistairAB 20 February 2020 20:13
    Well you can already buy the 6 core 1600AF (14nm) or 2600 for $100 USD, so Intel has not had anything worth buying under the 9700k for quite some time.
  • joeblowsmynose 20 February 2020 20:35
    It appears Intel has abandoned its enthusiast family completely ... HEDT launch that impressed no one and made many laugh, no significant improvements to desktop processors in sight ...yet, rumoured prices on new lineup that looks like it won't properly compete with the competition in price/performance, R9 3950x still looks like it will be the most powerful desktop you can get ... until I suppose a 4950x launches later this year?


    You know who doesn't care? The OEM market. And that's why Intel doesn't care, because there is still money to be milked from 14nm ... even if trying to milk enthusiasts doesn't work for them anymore.

    Intel already indicated that chasing AMD isn't what they want to do.
  • jimmysmitty 20 February 2020 23:21
    Newtonius said:
    The 10980XE was already outdated 6 hours after it released. Intel better pull a rabbit out a hat if they plan for the 10th gen to compete in this market. Almost every new build on this forum people have asked advice on have been AMD builds.

    Because the enthusiast market is indicative of the market at large since?

    AlistairAB said:
    Well you can already buy the 6 core 1600AF (14nm) or 2600 for $100 USD, so Intel has not had anything worth buying under the 9700k for quite some time.

    Why would you buy something that would perform less though? The 2600 wont clock as high or outperform an equivalent Intel core for core. The main benefit to AMD right now is trading punches with Ryzen 3000 and higher core counts, along with PCIe 4.0 if you want to shell out for a more expensive board with a much hotter chipset.

    joeblowsmynose said:
    It appears Intel has abandoned its enthusiast family completely ... HEDT launch that impressed no one and made many laugh, no significant improvements to desktop processors in sight ...yet, rumoured prices on new lineup that looks like it won't properly compete with the competition in price/performance, R9 3950x still looks like it will be the most powerful desktop you can get ... until I suppose a 4950x launches later this year?


    You know who doesn't care? The OEM market. And that's why Intel doesn't care, because there is still money to be milked from 14nm ... even if trying to milk enthusiasts doesn't work for them anymore.

    Intel already indicated that chasing AMD isn't what they want to do.

    Chasing AMD wouldn't be worth it anyways. There are markets that are more valuable than the enthusiast market like HPC, AI and FPGAs etc.

    My thoughts are that once Intel has a new node stable enough for wide release and something like Forevros is cheap enough to implement widely we will see a major shift in their desktop market platforms.

    Right now though they need to, and are, focus on markets where margins are higher. The enthusiast market is easy to win back. All they would need is a chip that is on par core count, lower or equal power and higher performance at a really good price point. Other markets are harder to win back.
  • Newtonius 21 February 2020 00:18
    jimmysmitty said:
    Because the enthusiast market is indicative of the market at large since?

    Since AMD pulled the rabbit out their hat.
  • jimmysmitty 21 February 2020 00:42
    Newtonius said:
    Since AMD pulled the rabbit out their hat.

    The answer is never. Its never indicative of the computer market at large. Otherwise Intel wouldn't be making record profits after being matched or beaten by AMD.

    In my eyes all AMD was caught up and did what they did with FX and threw more cores at the platform. Although I will give them credit for throwing real cores at the platform this time unlike with FX. But they have not blown Intel away like Athlon 64 did in most areas to earlier Pentium 4s. I think mainstream should be 8 cores, HEDT 16 and servers, well servers love cores so give them all you can. An 8 core with higher clocks would have been better, SMT is yes or no I couldn't care less for it.

    But AMD does have a few problems like relying on a process tech thats not designed specifically for their CPUs but rather a broad market of companies so they are at the mercy of whoever they pick at the time for process tech (I assume it will be TSMC for the foreseen future) so if the process gets stuck, has low yields or just sucks well AMD is stuck in that same situation

    Maybe Ryzen 4000 will have better more consistent clock speeds.
  • bit_user 21 February 2020 01:04
    No i7's or i9's? Wow, Bohemia Computers sure does live up to their name!

    That said, I see that Bohemia is actually a region in the Czech Republic. The term "bohemian" was appropriated as a short-hand for the type of inhabitants for which it was known.
  • Newtonius 21 February 2020 01:24
    jimmysmitty said:
    The answer is never. Its never indicative of the computer market at large. Otherwise Intel wouldn't be making record profits after being matched or beaten by AMD.

    In my eyes all AMD was caught up and did what they did with FX and threw more cores at the platform. Although I will give them credit for throwing real cores at the platform this time unlike with FX. But they have not blown Intel away like Athlon 64 did in most areas to earlier Pentium 4s. I think mainstream should be 8 cores, HEDT 16 and servers, well servers love cores so give them all you can. An 8 core with higher clocks would have been better, SMT is yes or no I couldn't care less for it.

    But AMD does have a few problems like relying on a process tech thats not designed specifically for their CPUs but rather a broad market of companies so they are at the mercy of whoever they pick at the time for process tech (I assume it will be TSMC for the foreseen future) so if the process gets stuck, has low yields or just sucks well AMD is stuck in that same situation

    Maybe Ryzen 4000 will have better more consistent clock speeds.

    True and well put, but my original comment was more or less referring to the popularity market rather than financial. Intel is and will always be miles above AMD in revenue because of their many ventures and patents, just like Amazon.

    AMD While innovative and the 'people's choice' will always be at the mercy of the x86 architecture, unless they plan to go with ARM (RISC). But just like the way of their mobile CPU's and GPU's, intel is currently losing their market share of consumer grade CPU's - albeit still ahead of AMD.
  • tslot05qsljgo9ed 21 February 2020 15:53
    Intel is in even more trouble as AMD is now selling the Ryzen 3600X for $180 not at the $214 you state in the article. Also the Ryzen 3600 is selling for $160 not the $175 you state.


    https://www.microcenter.com/product/608320/amd-ryzen-5-3600-36ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-stealth-cooler

    https://www.microcenter.com/product/608319/amd-ryzen-5-3600x-38ghz-6-core-am4-boxed-processor-with-wraith-spire-cooler
  • hftvhftv 21 February 2020 16:35
    joeblowsmynose said:
    It appears Intel has abandoned its enthusiast family completely ... HEDT launch that impressed no one and made many laugh, no significant improvements to desktop processors in sight ...yet, rumoured prices on new lineup that looks like it won't properly compete with the competition in price/performance, R9 3950x still looks like it will be the most powerful desktop you can get ... until I suppose a 4950x launches later this year?


    You know who doesn't care? The OEM market. And that's why Intel doesn't care, because there is still money to be milked from 14nm ... even if trying to milk enthusiasts doesn't work for them anymore.

    Intel already indicated that chasing AMD isn't what they want to do.
    It truly doesn't matter how behind Intel is in desktop CPU value. If they were still selling quad core i7s at the prices they were charging for them OEMs would still be using them in their products and they still would sell to the majority of customers simply because the power behind the "i7" branding is so strong. I have talked to people who don't understand that a 8th generation Core i5U mobile processor is leaps and bounds faster than a 7th generation Core i7U processor simply because they have twice the cores.
