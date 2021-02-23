Intel Core i7-10700K Processor Down to Just $258 in Huge CPU Deal

As you’ve probably noticed recently, Intel have really begun taking the fight to AMD by cutting the price of its 10th generation processors while the company's competitor deals with Ryzen 5000 shortages.

For the next few hours, you can pick up an Intel Core i7-10700K processor for just $258.99, which takes a huge $77 off the price. That's seriously good value for money on one of Intel's current best CPUs.

Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz Processor: was $335.99, now $258.99 at B&H

Set to a base clock of 3.8GHz (capable of a maximum turbo frequency of 5.1GHz), this eight-Core LGA 1200 processor comes with a wide range of features such as Optane Memory support, VT-d virtualization technology for directed I/O, Intel Boot Guard and hyper-threading technology.

In our benchmarks, the i7-10700K generally performed just slightly behind AMD's Zen 3 chips in FHD gaming, and in some cases exceeded them at higher resolutions. While Intel's 11th generation desktop CPUs are set to push Comet Lake a generation behind soon, it's clear that the 10th generation still has some kick to it. And now, it's offering that power at a discount.

You’re going to want to hurry if you want to grab this deal, though, as this sale is set to expire at 9PM PST.