Intel Announces New Programmable Accelerator Card

Intel today announced the D5005 Programmable Accelerator Card based on the Stratix 10 FPGA. It is shipping now in the HPE ProLiant DL3809 Gen10 server.

Intel announced the Programmable Acceleration Card in 2017 as a comprehensive platform for using FPGAs in the data center, the first of which consisted of a 20nm Arria 10 GX. In 2018 already, the company had announced that it would ship a PAC with the newer 14nm FPGAs, and today marks its launch with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as a launch partner.

The new Intel FPGA PAC D5005 accelerator is the second card in the PAC portfolio and contains a Stratix 10 SX FPGA. The PAC also comes with Intel’s Acceleration Stack that provides drivers, application programming interfaces (APIs), and an FPGA interface manager. It further contains four banks of 32GB DDR4 with ECC; it has two QSFP interfaces of 100Gbps each and the card is connected via PCIe 3.0 x16. It has a 215W TDP.

Compared to the Arria 10 PAC, this means three times more programmable logic, four times more DDR4 memory and twice the Ethernet ports with speeds up from 40GbE to 100GbE.

HPE is the first OEM to announce pre-qualification of the D5005 into its servers, specifically the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server. Targeted workloads include streaming analytics, video transcoding, financial technology, genomics, and artificial intelligence.