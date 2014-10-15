Trending

Intel Sold Over 100 Million CPUs In Q3 2014, Record Revenue

Intel's doin' good!

Despite the economic recession, Intel seems to have scored big over the last quarter, shipping over 100 million processors within three months – a new company record. This includes chips for desktops, servers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

The company also set a new personal record for revenue, at $14.6 billion for the quarter, which is 8 percent more than Q3 2013. Net profits totaled $3.3 billion, a 12 percent increase. Part of the rise in profits is thanks to repurchasing stock, as the company used $4.2 billion to repurchase 122 million shares.

"We are pleased by the progress the company is making," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "We achieved our best-ever revenue and strong profits in the third quarter. There is more to do, but our results give us confidence that we're successfully executing to our strategy of extending our products across a broad range of exciting new markets."

About two thirds of the revenue stems from the PC Client Group, which generated $9.2 billion over Q3 2014. The Data Center Group brought in $3.7 billion, while the Internet of Things group and the Software And Services groups each brought in about half a billion in revenues.

The Mobile And Communications Group reeled in just $1 million. In the previous year, the same group generated just north of $1 billion. According to Intel, though, this was within expectations.

Despite just having set a new record, Intel remains optimistic about the fourth quarter of this year. Analysts expect the company to generate 14.7 billion dollars in revenue (± 500 million), with a gross margin of 64 percent.

  • ta152h 15 October 2014 17:37
    Yes, but how many of them are wrapped in $20 bills from Intel?

    Buying market share by paying people to use your processors is strange thing to boast about.

    Even so, they had a fine quarter, it's just the boasting about the amount of processors they sold irks me a little, since they had to pay people on many of those 'sales'.
  • zxt827 15 October 2014 17:57
    This was because the lack of competitors. We all know how AMD is doing, as well as other procesor companies. No one come close to compete with Intel. This is not a very good thing for us, the consumers. We like intel's product, but when it comes to the prices, we can't say they are very user friendly. A 64% gross margin, we are being ripped off guys!
  • bustak2121 15 October 2014 18:52
    Yea, they may be making a ton of money. Without extra Revenue, how would they put money into future technology? We are all 'investing' in the future of advancing processors by purchasing their current products.
  • nikoli707 15 October 2014 20:26
    intel prices are not user friendly? for about $350 you can get a 4960k+mobo+cpu cooler and have blazing fast speeds. since sandy bridge, intel offers absolutely amazing cpu horsepower for, in my opinion, a very user friendly price.
  • Just passing 15 October 2014 20:51
    Exact citation:
    "Record quarterly unit shipments of PCs, servers, tablets, phones and Internet of Things, the first time Intel has shipped more than 100 million microprocessors in a quarter"
    You might want to correct that article, as Intel has shipped more than 100 million microprocessors. Not sold! There is a huge difference.
  • kunthakenthe 16 October 2014 00:24
    Ok intel has now completly monopolized this buisness. Its time for amd to step up its game( they are in the gpu with HBM and 2015 release but only for a limited time) they now need to achieve much more in the cpu department, a department they have been lacking in for to long now. Intel is controlling all the revenue in mobile, desktop, laptops, and servers(name the top servers that are running amd chips, having a hard time thinking of some, that because amd chips are to inefficient and would cost the company millions in electricity builds while producing less performance). They need a huge overall, i mean wow you have great apu's, they probably would be good for a budget system/ super cheap gaming laptop, but in the real desktop, mobile and laptop department am i looking for graphics or for power and long battery life, the latter should be your choice. We need a new design from amd to inspire competition, i mean 10nm chips, 50w for thier high end models, native 6-8 cores cheap models 4 cores while packing i7 power, 100$ price for 4-6 cores and 8 cores price of a i5. That plan thier will shift the desktop market/ gaming laptop market, now a 4 core 5w model packing i5 power would destroy intel in mobile and laptop completly assuring amd complete control(unless your a intel fanboy). But even this could help shift revenue, 14/16nm chips(max 18-20nm chips), 4-6 cores similar/stronger than i5/i7, 100$ price tag, 170$ for high end, 10w dual core with power of i5(would have to be highly efficent.) Amd pull it together.
  • motocros1 16 October 2014 04:52
    i love how people bash on amd for not being able to compete with a company that has ten times the employees and 120 times the budget. just being able to compete in the budget realm is an accomplishment in and of itself. i buy amd just because i know what intel would do without competition, like they did with the core 2 quads and pentiums, but worse.
  • agnickolov 16 October 2014 06:04
    Quote: "Net profits totaled $3.3 billion, a 12 percent increase. Part of the rise in profits is thanks to repurchasing stock, as the company used $4.2 billion to repurchase 122 million shares."

    Repurchasing stock decreases the profit, it does not increase it. The money to buy-back the stock has to come from somewhere after all. What stock repurchase achieves is it increases the value of the stock since there are fewer outstanding shares.
  • f688xt6 16 October 2014 09:38
    Or, we could see this as a vindication of the G3258 release and its contribution to Intel's sales figures as well. I bought a few of them, and they work great, so some encouragement in that product line should help them see that its worthwhile to release unlocked CPU's in other areas as well.
  • Avus 16 October 2014 12:47
    14383000 said:
    intel prices are not user friendly? for about $350 you can get a 4960k+mobo+cpu cooler and have blazing fast speeds. since sandy bridge, intel offers absolutely amazing cpu horsepower for, in my opinion, a very user friendly price.

    This is a very short sighted comment. How do you know if $350 won't get you more if there is a healthy competition against Intel.
