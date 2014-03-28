How to Tell If Your ThinkPad is Affected by Battery Recall

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission today announced a battery recall on behalf of Lenovo. The recall involves 34,500 battery packs sold both separately and inside ThinkPad laptops.

The reason for the recall is due to the battery packs overheating. Though there hasn't been any reported injuries as a result of these malfunctioning batteries, the CPSC did say Lenovo has received two reports of the battery packs overheating resulting in damage to the computer, battery pack, and nearby property.

The recall involves Lenovo battery packs for the Edge 11, Edge 13, Edge14, T410, T420, T510, W50, X100e, X120, X200, X201, and the X201s. The recall also affects the batteries sold separately. So how can you tell if your laptop's battery is affected by this recall? Recalled packs have one of the following part numbers (starting at the fourth digit in) on the battery pack itself: 42T4695, 42T4711, 42T4798, 42T4804, 42T4812, 42T4822, 42T4828, 42T4834, 42T4840 and 42T4890.

Total numbers for this recall include the 34,500 batteries in the USA, 2,900 units in Canada, and over 100,000 batteries in China, where the units were manufactured and imported. Lenovo is advising users with affected models to remove the battery and use only AC power until they receive their replacement battery. Head here for details on how to get your battery replaced.

