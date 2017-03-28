Lenovo Launches VR-Ready ThinkStation P320 Workstation PCs

Lenovo unveiled a new VR-ready workstation called the ThinkStation P320 at Develop3D Live (a UK design, engineering, visualization and manufacturing conference), adding to the company’s portfolio of VR-ready workstations with a new series aimed at balancing performance and price.

The new ThinkStation P320 comes in full tower and small form factor (SFF) varieties, with both featuring up to an Intel Core i7 processor or the latest Xeon E3-1200 v6 processors. However, specific CPU model numbers aren’t currently available. The P320 can support up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 ECC memory, and graphics options include up to two Nvidia Quadro P1000 graphics cards (SFF) and up to a Quadro P4000 (full tower).

Storage options include up to a 4TB 7,200RPM HDD, a 2TB SATA SSD, and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The full tower P320 can support up to two M.2 drives, four 3.5” drives, and four 2.5” drives. The SFF version features the same M.2 drive capacity, but you can fit only two 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch drives in the smaller case. The P320 also supports RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 configurations.

The ThinkStation P320 also offers plenty of USB connectivity, with six USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports. Card readers are optional, but there’s also eSATA and Firewire interface options for even more external storage connectivity. Networking is provided by an Intel Wireless-AC 8265 module and gigabit Ethernet.

Pricing and availability for the new ThinkStation P320 series is currently unknown, so we’ll have to wait and see what Lenovo thinks is a reasonable price for a VR-capable workstation.