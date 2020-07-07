Maingear Brings AMD Ryzen 3000XT to New Turbo Compact PC

If you’re after a high-end gaming experience that rivals the upcoming Xbox and PlayStation while keeping things compact and living room-friendly, Maingear’s brand-new Turbo desktop might be just what you’re looking for.



At 12.3 x 6.7 x 14.4 inches (HxWxD), the Turbo should fit on just about any desk and won’t dominate your living room space either. Designed in partnership with AMD, the desktop will ship exclusively with Ryzen CPUs (sorry Intel fans), including the brand-new Ryzen 3000XT models, topping out with the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900XT. But if you need even more CPU cores, the new desktop can also support the 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X, alongside AMD graphics cards, like the RX 5700 XT, or Nvidia cards up to the Titan RTX.

(Image credit: Maingear)

Cooling happens vertically in this compact chassis, with cool air coming in at the bottom and expelled out the top. The company’s gorgeous Apex liquid cooling system is also available with the Turbo, which chills the processor and graphics card with the help of a reservoir carved out of a solid block of acrylic, custom tubing and a quiet pump. There’s also a PWM fan controller on board to make sure the spinners don’t make any more noise than they need to.



As this is a custom system, there are loads of component choices available with the Turbo, including up to 16TB of storage and 64GB of RAM, as well as Windows 10 Home or Pro (with a “zero bloatware guarantee”).

Customizable artwork is also an option with this system, although you’ll have to pay more than the $1,499 starting price if you want to get fancy with the exterior.