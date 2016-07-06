'Nuka-World' Is The Final DLC For 'Fallout 4' (Updated)

Update, 7/6/2016, 5:35 p.m. PDT: Corrected the details on the content in the Automatron DLC.
There are three more batches of downloadable content (DLC) coming to Fallout 4. However, they will be the last pieces of content coming to the post-apocalpytic game.
According to a tweet from Pete Hines, Bethesda’s vice president of public relations and marketing, the Nuka-World DLC will be the final installment in the series of Fallout 4 add-ons. Currently, there are four pieces of DLC available. When Nuka-World arrives in August, Fallout 4 will have a total of six DLC packs available for purchase.
Compared to Bethesda Game Studios’ DLC work in Fallout 3, each of which introduced a new storyline, it seems that the focus of extra content for Fallout 4 was split between story and customization. Three of the six packs are Workshop-related content, which adds more custom parts to furnish your settlement. The first DLC released, called the Automatron, introduced a new storyline, location, and a robot companion. In addition, you were able to customize other robots with mechanical parts. The other story-based content was in Far Harbor, which came out in May, as well as the upcoming Nuka-World pack.
|DLC
|Release Date
|Price
|Where To Buy
|Automatron
|March 23
|$9.99
|SteamAmazonPlayStation StoreXbox Store
|Wasteland Workshop
|April 12
|$4.99
|SteamAmazonPlayStation StoreXbox Store
|Far Harbor
|May 18
|$24.99
|SteamAmazonPlayStation StoreXbox Store
|Contraptions Workshop
|June 20
|$4.99
|SteamAmazonPlayStation StoreXbox Store
|Vault-Tec Workshop
|July
|$4.99
|Steam
|Nuka-World
|August
|$19.99
|Steam
If you want to get all six DLC packs, there's a Season Pass for $49.99. The pass was initially sold at $29.99, but the studio raised the price in March.
Even with the studio halting production of additional DLC after Nuka-World, that doesn’t mean that you will be starved for content. Fans are still making mods for the game, and it’s just a matter of time until someone creates a new adventure in The Commonwealth.
|Name
|Fallout 4
|Type
|Open-World, Action/Adventure, Role-Playing Game
|Developer
|Bethesda Game Studios
|Publisher
|Bethesda Softworks
|Release Date
|November 10, 2015
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Bethesda StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
I miss the old days where expansion packs were created after the success of a game was realized, instead of before the game was released. Patches/updates used to be part of the game purchase.
The way it was released, I got bored about halfway through and dropped the game. Now I have doubts about the once infallible Bethesda when it comes to releasing quality.
That argument might make sense for some games, but Fallout 4 shipped with an enormous amount of content in the initial release. I don't think it's that unreasonable to ask for money for the expansions. Perhaps the DLC is a bit underwhelming and overpriced. But you can't argue that Falllout 4 wasn't a complete game when shipped or that it represented a poor value for the price.
Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 and far more extensive DLC content that added a great deal more to the game. Old World Blues had so much content it was like playing an entirely different Fallout game, as did Point Lookout for fallout 3. That was just one DLC pack for each, and maybe Cold Harbor is on par with those, but each of those games had three other major DLC packs too. I bought a season pass for $29.99, and unless they have something else coming maybe next year, then I'm going to be extremely displeased. Probably will be the last time I buy a new Fallout game. Instead, I'll just wait and buy it heavily discounted.
i can make a compelling argument that the engine, Gamebryo, has been stretched as far as it absolutely can be, and fallout 4 broke the engine so bad that nothing can play the game well... and i will continue to call the engine Gamebryo despite whatever bethesda calls it because it has all the quirks that came with morrowind sill in it when it comes to modding, then you add gameworks that cripples amd hardware due to a stupid amount of tessellation...
content wise... the game is kind of meh... I got it and the season pass because i wanted a game where i could make my own guns, weapons, and armor... and low and behold it comes down to the modding community because bethesda cant put in new gun types or expand existing ones. honestly feel more than a bit a bit ripped off.
With all bethedsa games i have to say quality hours playing the game, instead of total hours, and really, i have less then 2 hours from this game i will remember in the coming years, value wise, this game was absolutely horrible.