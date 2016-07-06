'Nuka-World' Is The Final DLC For 'Fallout 4' (Updated)

Update, 7/6/2016, 5:35 p.m. PDT: Corrected the details on the content in the Automatron DLC.



There are three more batches of downloadable content (DLC) coming to Fallout 4. However, they will be the last pieces of content coming to the post-apocalpytic game.

According to a tweet from Pete Hines, Bethesda’s vice president of public relations and marketing, the Nuka-World DLC will be the final installment in the series of Fallout 4 add-ons. Currently, there are four pieces of DLC available. When Nuka-World arrives in August, Fallout 4 will have a total of six DLC packs available for purchase.

Compared to Bethesda Game Studios’ DLC work in Fallout 3, each of which introduced a new storyline, it seems that the focus of extra content for Fallout 4 was split between story and customization. Three of the six packs are Workshop-related content, which adds more custom parts to furnish your settlement. The first DLC released, called the Automatron, introduced a new storyline, location, and a robot companion. In addition, you were able to customize other robots with mechanical parts. The other story-based content was in Far Harbor, which came out in May, as well as the upcoming Nuka-World pack.

If you want to get all six DLC packs, there's a Season Pass for $49.99. The pass was initially sold at $29.99, but the studio raised the price in March.

Even with the studio halting production of additional DLC after Nuka-World, that doesn’t mean that you will be starved for content. Fans are still making mods for the game, and it’s just a matter of time until someone creates a new adventure in The Commonwealth.

Name Fallout 4 Type Open-World, Action/Adventure, Role-Playing Game Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release Date November 10, 2015 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy Bethesda StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop

