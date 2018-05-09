New GeForce Driver Supports ‘D2: Warmind,’ ‘Conan Exiles,’ ‘PoE II: Deadfire’

Nvidia released a new driver with support for several brand-new games and expansions, including Destiny 2: Warmind, Conan Exiles, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

The new GeForce driver version 397.64 provides the best possible performance for the just-released games, but it also added support for Microsoft Surface Books, which use mobile Nvidia graphics cards for its dedicated GPU. SLI support was also added or improved (Nvidia wasn’t specific) for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and GRIP.

The driver also resolved several issues, including God ray intensity problems after forcing MSAA using the Nvidia Control Panel in GTAV, experiencing a black screen when exiting Starcraft 2 with Kepler-based GPUs, and connectivity issues on SLI GTX 1780 Ti graphics setups when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

Innocently enough, Nvidia makes mention of a resolved issue involving GeForce GTX 1060s encountering a Code 43 error in the Windows Device Manager. This could be associated with problems some GTX 1060 users were reporting after the previous driver update, where people were seeing unending reboot cycles after updating. Other various errors and Windows 10 issues (including a problem where the driver may get removed after the PC has been left idle for long periods of time) were also resolved. You can read the full release notes here.

You can download the new GeForce graphics driver from Nvidia’s website.