Nvidia Allegedly Working On GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Three industry sources, including one of Nvidia's board partners, told VideoCardz about the existence of the Turing-based GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. However, the final product name is still subject to change. In the meantime, the graphics card is being labeled as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.
The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is reportedly the first Turing product to be released under the existing GTX branding. The GTX 1660 Ti is based on the TU116 die that TSMC produces with the 12nm FinFET manufacturing process. The card is said to lack ray tracing capabilities. In a perfect world, this should result in the graphics card having a lower price than its RTX brethren.
|GeForce RTX 2060
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|Architecture (GPU)
|Turing (TU106)
|Turing (TU116)*
|CUDA Cores
|1920
|1536*
|Tensor Cores
|240
|N/A
|RT Cores
|30
|N/A
|Texture Units
|120
|96*
|Base Clock Rate
|1365 MHz
|?
|GPU Boost Rate
|1680 MHz
|?
|Memory Capacity
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6*
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps
|?
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit*
|Memory Bandwidth
|336 GB/s
|?
|ROPs
|48
|48*
|L2 Cache
|3MB
|?
|TDP
|160W
|?
|Transistor Count
|10.8 billion
|?
|Die Size
|445 mm²
|?
*=unconfirmed
According to VideoCardz's sources, Nvidia will equip the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 1,536 CUDA cores so it won't eat into the recently launched GeForce RTX 2060's sales. That would mean the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti sports 24 streaming multiprocessors (SMs) with 96 texture mapping units (TMUs) and 48 render output units (ROPs). The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is also rumored to come equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 memory that communicates across a 192-bit memory bus.
There is no information about pricing or availability for the GTX 1660 Ti. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang commented to VentureBeat a few days ago that Nvidia is almost done clearing its GeForce GTX 10-series inventory, and that the GeForce GTX 1060s are the last ones to go. Therefore, it's possible that Nvidia might announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, or whatever Nvidia decides to name it, once the last batch of GeForce GTX 1060 graphics cards are depleted.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Spotted
Chinese overclocker ShinChao Tou, who commonly goes by Uing07, has snapped a photograph at a closed Chinese media event that seemingly confirms the existence of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The words "New GTX Turing" validates the rumor that the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is based on Nvidia's Turing silicon.
Gigabyte and MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Graphics Cards
The Eurasian Economic Comission (EEC) has turned into a popular place to find unreleased computer hardware. Two entries revealed multiple GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models from popular manufacturers, such as Gigabyte and MSI. The listing for MSI references four models.
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Z 6G
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS 6G OC
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X 6G
As for Gigabyte, the second listing refers to eleven different GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards.
- GV-N166TAORUS-6GD
- GV-N166TGAMING OC-6GD
- GV-N166TWF2OC-6GD
- GV-N166TOC-6GD
- GV-N166TIXOC-6GD
- GV-N166TGAMINGOC PRO
- GV-N166TGAMINGOC WHITE
- GV-N166TGAMING-6GD
- GV-N166TWF2-6GD
- GV-N166TD5-6GD
- GV-N166TIX-6GD
I guess they're trying to make sure it doesn't have any parallel to anything existing? I don't know - just weird. But performance will obviously be below the 2060.
There's a whole marketing dept @ nVidia that needs to be fired IMHO!
Yeah...about that...this is the thing: current ray-tracing is a) extremely limited in terms of the games that support it (not just currently but even in the pipeline) and b) due to the reduced number of cores on the 2060 is already going to be limited in performance for mainstream purposes (particularly when at mainstream 1080p resolutions even the 2080 struggles to perform with RT turned on), so even cut-down this 1660TI is going to cut into the sales of the 2060. So they're really kind of shooting themselves in the foot here.