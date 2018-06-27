Trending

Oculus Drops Support for Windows 7 & 8.1

By

Oculus announced that it’s dropping support for Microsoft’s old operating systems. The company revealed new minimum and recommended system specifications for the Rift headset, and they don’t include Windows 7 and 8.1, which means it's time for Rift owners to get Windows 10.

Oculus’ shift shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last October, the company revealed that it would be releasing a revamped Oculus Home environment and core software. In late November we learned that some features of Oculus’ Rift Core 2.0 update, such as Oculus Desktop and Oculus Dash, would require Windows 10. When that information came to light, it was clear that Oculus would eventually abandon legacy operating systems.

Oculus changed the minimum specification ahead of the Rift Core 2.0 release to ensure that people are ready to take advantage of the Rift platform’s new features. Oculus said it decided to drop Windows 7 and 8.1 support because Microsoft doesn’t support those operating systems anymore, either, and Windows 10 ensures that Oculus can “deliver the best performance standards for Rift owners while aligning with industry standards.” The change won’t affect many Rift owners, though. Oculus said that 95% of Rift owners already run Microsoft’s current OS.

Oculus is encouraging the remaining 5% of its customers who are still holding on to Windows 7 or 8.1 to update as soon as possible. However, the stubborn few who will undoubtedly hold on to their beloved Windows 7 (does anyone love Windows 8.1 that much?) won’t lose access to their Rift. Oculus said that the change would affect new software releases, but the existing software would continue to function as it always has.

SpecificationsMinimumRecommended
Graphics CardNvidia GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greaterNvidia GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
Alternative Graphics CardNvidia GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greaterNvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater
CPUIntel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greaterIntel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory8GB+ RAM8GB+ RAM
Video OutputCompatible HDMI 1.3 video outputCompatible HDMI 1.3 video output
USB Ports1x USB 3.0 port, plus 2x USB 2.0 ports3x USB 3.0 ports plus 1x USB 2.0 port
OSWindows 10 operating systemWindows 10 operating system
9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • techy1966 27 June 2018 15:47
    I could see maybe Windows 7 because it is in extended support now but Windows 8.1 is still in main stream support for a while yet. I guess that does not mean anything any more to any of these companies. Heck even then Win 7 & Win 8.1 still have a huge user base much to Microsoft's dismay and they are trying their hardest to force people over to windows 10.

    I like Windows 7 it still lets you run your computer the way you feel it should run Windows 10 has been slowly taking those freedoms away from the end user. I have both windows 7 & win 10 machines at work and only win 10 at home mainly because it seems if you want to play any games that are new you need win 10 when in fact most would run fine on windows 7 & 8.1.
    Reply
  • therealduckofdeath 27 June 2018 16:05
    Techy1966, I'm sure Oculus is basing this on hardware surveys taken from PC's with Oculus. If you're on a VR PC you're almost certainly on a pretty current higher end PC. Better than a GTX 1060-based device. I'm guessing they're seeing >99% of their users already being on Windows 10.
    Reply
  • mattsmechanicalssi 27 June 2018 19:04
    I use Windows 7 Ultimate. I can't stand windows 10!
    Reply
  • rc1235 27 June 2018 19:26
    I use Win 8.1 with Classic Shell and more than happy with it. Not upgrading...
    Reply
  • cryoburner 27 June 2018 21:06
    21093517 said:
    I could see maybe Windows 7 because it is in extended support now but Windows 8.1 is still in main stream support for a while yet.
    Actually, mainstream support for Windows 8.1 ended nearly half a year ago, on January 9th. It still has some years left of extended support though.

    21093565 said:
    I'm guessing they're seeing >99% of their users already being on Windows 10.
    It says 95% right in the article. >_>
    Reply
  • chicofehr 27 June 2018 21:26
    windows 10 is hell to deal with. every 6 months the major updates screws stuff up for me. How do I deal with that? I'm waiting for them to slow down on these big updates. I just want stability and don't care about a bunch of useless features I don't need. I like that windows 7 stays the same. I don't want to do a fresh install every 6 months to prevent any problems and I got too much stuff on my computer for that. If i switch to windows 10 I might just turn updates off just to make it easier.
    Reply
  • jayobyrd 28 June 2018 04:46
    I am wondering how much The micro$hits are paying Oculus to dump winders 8.1 and the superior winders 7 for their monstrosity winders 8.95.26, AKA winders 10. I hope Oculus has their Linux version ready to go because it will be a cold day at the micro$hit's kampus before winders 10 slithers its way in to any PC I have anything to do with.
    James Byrd
    <Personal email Redacted by Moderator>
    Reply
  • bananaforscale 29 June 2018 14:20
    Funny, dislikes by people who don't get that stability is a good thing. I'm not switching to Windows 10 until Microsoft manages to not screw up their updates for a reasonable period (let's say 18 months).
    Reply
  • USAFRet 29 June 2018 14:48
    21095174 said:
    I am wondering how much The micro$hits are paying Oculus to dump winders 8.1 and the superior winders 7 for their monstrosity winders 8.95.26, AKA winders 10. I hope Oculus has their Linux version ready to go because it will be a cold day at the micro$hit's kampus before winders 10 slithers its way in to any PC I have anything to do with.
    James Byrd
    <Personal email Redacted by Moderator>

    Worried about Windows 10, yet you post your personal email in a public Forum.
    Genius!
    Reply