Phanteks Enthoo Luxe Tempered Glass Now $120

The Phamousely pricey and Phantestically well-built Phanteks Enthoo Lux Tempered Glass is now available for 2/3 of its original price (33% off) in a Newegg sale that lasts through Sunday. That final price includes a $20 mall-in-rebate, so make sure you have $140 available at checkout. Hey, at least shipping is free.

Free Shipping is a big deal for a case that weighs 31 pounds (14kg), and if you have to ask why it weighs this much…you’re probably not shopping for an SSI-EEB compatible, true E-ATX full tower with six bays to hold your legacy storage and eight slots to support your three-way and four-way SLI configurations. But for those who are, the price can’t be beat!